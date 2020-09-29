Fayetteville police investigating apartment deaths

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating the deaths of two people in an apartment on Steele Boulevard.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department dispatch log, a call was received at 9:29 a.m reporting a death at 3981 Steele Blvd, Apartment 110. The address is just south of Joyce Boulevard.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer for the Police Department, said when officers arrived they found two individuals dead inside the apartment.

Murphy said the investigation is ongoing but evidence at the scene indicates the deaths were "an isolated incident with no threat to the public."