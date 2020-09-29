Fayetteville Police say pair died from gunshots

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say two people found dead in an apartment on Steele Boulevard both died of gunshot wounds.

Police identified the two as Ryu Wada, a 29-year-old man, and Chloe Vaught, a 24-year-old woman.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer for the Police Department, said the bodies will be sent to the state Crime Lab for autopsies. Murphy said the initial investigation doesn't indicate a third party was present.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department dispatch log, a call was received at 9:29 a.m reporting a death at 3981 Steele Blvd, Apartment 110. The address is just south of Joyce Boulevard. Murphy said when officers arrived they found two individuals dead inside the apartment.

Murphy said the investigation is ongoing.