Federal government doles out $16.3M for road, bridge repairs in Arkansas

Floodwaters of Osage Creek flow Thursday, March 19, 2020, over South Rainbow Road near the intersection with West Northgate Road in Rogers. The section of road usually becomes impassable after heavy rain. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning and tornado watch Thursday for Northwest Arkansas. Check out nwaonline.com/200320Daily/ for today‚Äôs photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff) ( NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff / Ben Goff)
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is providing $16.3 million to Arkansas in emergency relief funding for the repair of roads and bridges following natural disasters in the state over the past three years.
The tally mostly covers repair work following heavy rains and flooding in May and June 2019, but also includes $665,017 following heavy rains and flooding in May 2017.
The funds are part of an overall $574 million funding package to help 39 states and Puerto Rico make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, and other unexpected events.
