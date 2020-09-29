Federal government doles out $16.3M for road, bridge repairs in Arkansas

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is providing $16.3 million to Arkansas in emergency relief funding for the repair of roads and bridges following natural disasters in the state over the past three years.

The tally mostly covers repair work following heavy rains and flooding in May and June 2019, but also includes $665,017 following heavy rains and flooding in May 2017.

The funds are part of an overall $574 million funding package to help 39 states and Puerto Rico make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, and other unexpected events.