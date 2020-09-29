Hogs offer 2021 D-lineman from Georgia

2021 DL Ian Mathews and his parents during Senior Night on Sept. 4.

Arkansas became the third school to offer Columbus (Ga.) St. Anne Pacelli defensive lineman Ian Mathews on Monday.

Duke and Virginia Tech also recently offered.

“Well first it was unexpected, but I feel like the coaches really want me there, and they do a good job showing love,” Matthew said of Arkansas.

Mathews, 6-5, 270 pounds, was impressed with Razorback defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc.

“Most coaches may just text you, he called my coach asked about me, called me and sat down and had a conversation with me about how it is there and how I would fit good in their program,” Mathews said.

Matthews has recorded 21 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 3 pass deflections in three games this season. He also has a reception for 34 yards.

As a junior, Matthews had 43 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, a sack, a pass deflection and 3 recovered fumbles. He had 18 catches for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Mathews said LeBlanc bragged on his ability to move well for his size.

“I like it," Matthews said. "He is a very cool coach."

Despite the dead period, Mathews hopes to visit Fayetteville to check out the area and campus.

“If we get that worked out, that will be a plan,” Mathews said.

A two-sport athlete, Mathews said he’s looking to make his college decision before his transition to basketball season.