Happy birthday: You build a few new practices this year, one at a time, step by step, habit by habit. You focus on getting incrementally better at something and by next season you can already start to see results. January beings an exciting bonus and March hands you the opportunity to turn over an investment for profit.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You feel like a soldier for a cause, though to others who know less about it, you are very much a commander. Either way, your position comes with great responsibility.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your sophistication makes it easier for you to avoid extremes of thought. Just because things aren't the best doesn't make them the worst. You could sort through feelings, but choosing not to judge is quicker and cleaner.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Sometimes, liking a thing or not liking it is very much beside the point. What unfolds can be very good for you even when you don't like it. Your deepest desire is to evolve and because of this, you will.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your willpower reserves are low, so try not to force yourself into anything. Entice yourself with rewards. Seduce yourself with visions of who you'll be when you stick to the plan.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You know that communication is usually more about listening than it is about talking. Not everyone got that memo. Don't let anyone take advantage of your patient attention. Assert yourself when it's your turn.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you think of a thing as a problem, then it will be. Or you could see it as a maze, a puzzle, a game, a test, an opportunity, a ticket, a target, a nonissue, a practice run ... the list is endless. Just pick one.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What the one-uppers don't get is that higher up isn't always a better position. In fact, it's so conspicuous that some people will enjoy taking shots to bring down the mighty. You'll position yourself strategically.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Retain your autonomy. Participate only how you wish to. Answer only the questions you want to answer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A friend can make the time go by differently. Connections have a way of making moments elastic, stretching or snapping the minutes according to rhythms of the heart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll become aware of how an undesirable habit is a symptom of something deeper that has been bothering you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal failings or victories are not moral failings or victories. Wins and losses are strategies that worked or didn't. Take judgment out of the equation and success becomes easier to configure.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Everything you obtain, you have to find a place for, maintain, keep an eye on and more. Right now, you're working toward something you want, but the universe just might show you something even better.