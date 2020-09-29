Sections
Little Rock assistant police chief resigns; Fulk to head capitol police

by William Sanders | Today at 5:02 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock Police Assistant Chief Alice Fulk (Courtesy photo / Little Rock Police Department )

Little Rock Police Assistant Chief Alice Fulk will retire from the department on Thursday and take the job as chief of the Arkansas State Capitol Police on Friday, according to LRPD spokesman Lt. Casey Clark.

Fulk was previously a finalist to become the city's police chief but the position went to current chief, Keith Humphrey. She has been a critic of Humphrey, both as a part of a lawsuit against him for alleged retaliation and signing a letter from the majority of the command staff asking the Board of Directors to remove him from his post.

Fulk has made no indication whether or not the chief's alleged treatment of her has had any impact on her decision to leave the department.

CORRECTION: An earlier headline misstated which agency Alice Fulk will lead. She will be chief of the Arkansas State Capitol Police.

