Little Rock police ID shooting victims injured Monday night

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Little Rock police identified Tuesday the victims of a shooting Monday night at 1910 S. Pulaski St.
Scribner Alfonzo, 51, of Little Rock had an apparent gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to the UAMS Medical Center for treatment. Haywood Jefferson, 56, whose wound was not identified in the police report, was transported to Children’s Hospital.
Police said they had no suspects as of Tuesday morning.
