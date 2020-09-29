Miller County deputy on leave following death of a pedestrian

TEXARKANA, Ark. — A Miller County deputy is on paid administrative leave for apparently hitting a pedestrian on U.S. 82 late Saturday night near Garland City, which resulted in a fatality, according to an official.

The body of Roy D. Washington, 51, of Texarkana, Texas, was positively identified on Monday and his next of kin were notified by Arkansas State Police, according to Mark Lewis of the Miller County sheriff's office.

About 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office received a 911 call from a driver on U.S. 82 just west of Garland City about a man dressed in all black walking down the middle of a dark roadway, Lewis wrote in a news release.

"At that time, a Miller County deputy was dispatched to the call. Within 60 seconds of receiving the call, the deputy, who was already on U.S. Highway 82 near Garland City, Arkansas, reported that he had just struck the individual in the roadway on Highway 82," Lewis' news release states.

"The deputy immediately requested EMS and began rendering aid to the individual. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased by the Miller County coroner at the scene following the arrival of EMS," the release states.

Arkansas State Police responded to conduct an investigation.

The deputy submitted to a blood test and has been placed on paid administrative leaving pending the conclusion and findings of the state police investigation and an internal investigation by the sheriff's office, the news release states.