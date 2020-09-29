Tyson's donations

hit a record high

Tyson Foods Inc. has donated more than 30 million pounds of food in the past year, more than ever before, the company reported Monday.

The Springdale-based meat processor has a history of sending trucks filled with provisions to disaster areas and donating tons of protein to food banks and other organizations. The company expanded relief efforts in a year plagued by a pandemic, leading to a record 120 million meal donations in the past 12 months, valued at more than $65 million.

"Our company is proud to play a critical role in feeding the nation during this challenging time," John R. Tyson, chief sustainability officer and son of Chairman John H. Tyson, said in remarks Monday.

Along with food donations, the nation's largest meat company in the past year gave millions of dollars in grants to nonprofits near Tyson plants and workers struggling to pay rent, utilities or other bills. Other corporations, including Google, FedEx and Walmart, have also made commitments to address food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Nathan Owens

Canada-Alaska rail

to boost exporters

President Donald Trump's approval of a rail link between Canada and Alaska opens up the possibility for an export route to Asia for Alberta's struggling oil sands producers.

The presidential permit, announced in a tweet late Friday, will push forward a $17 billion project to build a rail line between Fort McMurray, in the heart of Alberta's oil sands, and Delta Junction in Alaska, according to Alaska – Alberta Railway Development Corp., or A2A, the company behind the project.

"The Government of Alberta is glad to see the approval of a US Presidential Permit for the A2A rail project," Sonya Savage, the province's energy minister, said in a tweet.

The rail link could serve as a new route for oil sands producers to reach the Asian market, allowing the industry to reach customers beyond the U.S., which currently buys nearly all of Canada's oil exports.

Linking Alaska's rail network to the rest of North America's network would allow exports of commodities including potash, sulfur and bitumen from Alaskan ports, said Mead Treadwell, A2A's vice chair for Alaska.

-- Bloomberg News

Arkansas stocks

share in upswing

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 419.15, up 4.99.

"Wall Street surged on Monday, as the three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher on the heels of the longest weekly losing streak in over a year," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.