Nominees sought for agriculture hall spots

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for its next class. The nomination deadline is Nov. 1.
The Agriculture Hall of Fame recognizes Arkansans who have contributed significantly to the state's largest industry, while spotlighting their contributions to the state's economic development. Since its first class was selected in 1987, a total of 176 men and women have been inducted, according to a news release.
The Farm Bureau Center at Little Rock houses the Agriculture Hall of Fame display, which is sponsored by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Arkansas Farm Bureau.
Details: arkansasaghalloffame.org or 501-228-1609.
