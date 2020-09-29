Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Foles replaces Trubisky

Nick Foles made a strong case for being the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears after a 30-26 comeback victory Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons. On Monday, Coach Matt Nagy confirmed Foles had done enough in a relief effort of Mitchell Trubisky and selected the Super Bowl 52 MVP as the Bears new starting quarterback. "He's our starter moving forward," Nagy said of Foles. Foles had come on in relief of Trubisky after Blidi Wreh-Wilson's interception in the third quarter, and led a rally from a 26-10 deficit. Nagy said frustration over the way the offense was struggling in the first half and the interception led to his decision.

Broncos lose Casey

The season of five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, who tore a biceps tendon against Tampa Bay on Sunday in just his third game since the Denver Broncos acquired him from the Titans in the offseason, is over. Casey missed just five games in his nine seasons with Tennessee. Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Casey got hurt in the second half of Denver's 28-10 loss to the Buccaneers but managed to finish the game. Casey is the sixth starter the Broncos (0-3) have lost to injury, a cascade that began with linebacker Von Miller's dislodged ankle tendon just before the opener that required surgery and is expected to sideline him until 2021.

Assistant in virus protocol

The Tennessee Titans improved to 3-0 despite not having their defensive play-caller on the sideline in Minnesota, and Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday assistant Shane Bowen remains in the covid-19 protocol. Testing results received Saturday morning led to the outside linebackers coach staying in Nashville and away from the Titans. Bowen calls defensive plays during games. Vrabel said he helped out, and special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman wore a headset helping while Vrabel spent more time with the defense. The Titans were outgained 464-444 but beat the Vikings 31-30. Asked whether contact tracing might affect any players or other team personnel, Vrabel said they are following all the protocols related to covid-19. "That's all I'll say about it ...," Vrabel said. "We're not into timetables or returns to play or coach."

Stingley expected back

LSU All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. could return to practice as soon as today and possibly play Saturday at Vanderbilt, Coach Ed Orgeron said. Stingley, who also returns punts and is widely considered one of the top players in college football, missed LSU's 44-34 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday after being hospitalized with a sudden and acute illness Friday night. LSU officials have not provided specifics about Stingley's diagnosis but have stressed his illness was not covid-19. LSU had to start a true freshman and a sophomore who was projected to open the season in a reserve role at cornerback and allowed Bulldogs quarterback K.J. Costello to pass for an SEC record 632 yards, including five touchdowns.

BASEBALL

Yanks to sit Sanchez

Slumping slugger Gary Sanchez will be benched in favor of Kyle Higashioka in the New York Yankees lineup for their wild-card opener tonight. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Monday that Higashioka would catch ace Gerrit Cole to start the best-of-three series against the Cleveland Indians. With Giancarlo Stanton set to start at designated hitter, Sanchez -- a two-time All-Star -- won't crack the starting lineup and will instead be available to pinch-hit when the Yankees face Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. Sanchez batted .147 this season, which would have been the lowest in the majors by far if he had enough at-bats to qualify. The 27-year-old hit 10 home runs, third among catchers, but looked lost at the plate for long stretches. Higashioka, 30, has played in 72 major-league games, 16 of them this season, and today will mark his postseason debut.

HOCKEY

Chicago trades for Pirri

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Brandon Pirri in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, reuniting the forward with his first NHL team. The Blackhawks sent Dylan Sikura to Vegas for the 29-year-old Pirri, who split last season between the Golden Knights and Chicago of the American Hockey League. The forward had two assists in 16 games with Vegas, and 15 goals and 20 assists in 38 games with Chicago. Pirri was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2009 draft and made his NHL debut with the club in 2010. He had a career-high 22 goals for Florida during the 2014-15 season. The 25-year-old Sikura had one goal and 13 assists in 47 games with Chicago over the past three seasons. He was a sixth-round pick by the Blackhawks in 2014.