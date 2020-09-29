Panel reinstates polling place; drops commissioner's censure

New Town Missionary Baptist Church was reinstated as a polling site in Pine Bluff's fourth ward, and a censure of Commissioner Ted Davis that was voted on by commissioners Mike Adam and Stu Soffer on Sept. 18 was recalled during a special called Election Commission meeting on Monday.

In the matter of the poll site reinstatement, the commission had received numerous complaints and was the subject of a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Sept. 11 by aldermen Steven Mays and Bruce Lockett, as well as Walter Johnson, a registered voter in Ward Four. The lawsuit alleged that Soffer and Adam had voted to close three polling sites, including New Town, that are located in Black neighborhoods, during a meeting in January, taking advantage of a temporary absence of Davis from the commission after Davis had announced his intent to resign.

In that meeting, Soffer and Adam voted to close New Town, Old Morning Star, and the Pine Bluff Administration Building if they had less than 100 voters at each site during the March Primary. Old Morning Star and the Pine Bluff Administration Building were later reinstated, but up through Sept. 18, Soffer and Adam refused to reconsider reinstating New Town for the November General Election.

New Town, which serves precincts 409, 410, and 417 has about 300 registered voters in those precincts. In the March Primary Election, 49 people voted there.

The vote to close the site took place at a meeting held Jan. 23 after Davis had submitted a letter of resignation, which was not accepted by the Democratic Central Committee. Adam, when sending out notifications of the meeting, sent an email to Democratic Central Committee Chairwoman Patricia Royal Johnson but did not send a notice to Davis.

"He had resigned," Adam said last week. "I didn't know who to send it to so I sent it to [Johnson]. I can send it but I can't make her open it."

Johnson said she never saw the email.

Monday night, Soffer distributed a statement following the vote to reinstate New Town that said all three polling sites were closed due to financial considerations.

"I regret reinstating School Admin and Old Morning Star because consolidating them were legally made, fiscally justifiable decisions," the statement read. "Having said that, in reflection, we should not have omitted New Town because its closure was predicated on the same criteria. Today's action corrected that oversight."

In addition to alleging voting rights violations, the lawsuit also alleges that the commission violates the First Amendment rights of citizens to address the commission by restricting any public comment to new business items on the agenda only.

Rizelle Aaron, a voting rights coordinator with the American Civil Liberties Union who has been monitoring the past few Election Commission meetings, was recording a comment about the prohibition on public comments on items outside of new business before Monday night's meeting when he caught Adam's attention.

"Would you like a reason?" Adam asked. "I can give you one if you'd like."

"Yes sir, I would," Aaron replied.

"The reason there is comments on new business is because once business is acted on comments do not influence the actions of the people who made the decision," Adam said. "If the comments are before the decision is made, then the people making the decision can take those comments into context and use them to make decisions, but once the decisions are already made on old business, it's already been commented on and any decision made."

"Doesn't that kind of restrict people from being able to participate?" Aaron asked.

"This is a public meeting," Adam said. "That means we do business in public. It doesn't mean the public has input into what we do on any of that. Even when they comment on new business, that still doesn't mean we make a decision based on that."

"This might be more interesting than what I thought," Aaron said.

Soffer requested that a complaint he filed during the Sept. 18 meeting and a public censure against Davis that he and Adam had approved be rescinded.

"At the last meeting I made a complaint about Commissioner Davis' conduct which resulted in a censure," Soffer said. "I wish you to withdraw the complaint. We're handling it as a civil matter and I don't want to get the Election Commission involved, and I ask you to retract the censure against Commissioner Davis with our apologies."

Soffer and Adam voted in favor of withdrawing the complaint and retracting the censure against Davis. Davis abstained from the vote.

At a Sept. 10 Election Commission meeting, Davis raised objections to a blog post comment on the Arkansas Times website that Soffer had made under the screen name "Razorblade" referring to Pulaski County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth as a "cute b" over recent comments from Hollingsworth regarding state law on absentee ballots.

Hollingsworth had responded to Doyle Webb, chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas, who had written a letter Sept. 2 to her saying that allegations had been made that she was not properly checking signatures as required by Arkansas law, but he cited the wrong section of the law in doing so. Hollingsworth responded with the correct citation and a note that she was following the law.

Adam attempted to silence Davis, saying his objections had nothing to do with commission business, and characterized his comments as a personal attack on Soffer. On Sept. 18, Soffer filed the complaint and Davis was censured.

After the meeting, Soffer said his reference to handling the issue in a civil manner was made on the advice of his attorney, and he intimated that he may seek legal redress at a later date.

"I'm trying to reduce the turmoil that is coming out of this room," he said. "I thought that would be something that would be appropriate to do so I did it. I should not have had to be exposed to that kind of personal attack, but in retrospect I should have handled it outside of the commission."

Aaron said he has observed election commissions throughout Arkansas and that the prohibition the Jefferson County Election Commission has on public comments on other than new business is an unusual construct.

"This is the only commission I'm aware of that does this," he said. "Out of all the election commission meetings we have attended, all of the commissions allow for public comment on anything. It's not generalized or restricted to new business and I really feel like that's a violation of people's rights. If people in the community, voters, have concerns or issues with the election commission can't bring those issues to the commission, except they be new business, well, yeah, that's unique to Jefferson County for sure but this election commission is a different kind of monster."

Asked if Adam's explanation made sense to him, Aaron said it did not.

"Not at all," he said. "But nothing that has happened in these meetings has made much sense to me, including the censure. They don't seem to be prepared and it seems to me that Adam and Soffer may be having conversations before the meetings and that's why things run the way they do."

As an example, Aaron mentioned the censure item on Sept. 18, which he said appeared to him to have been prepared well in advance of the meeting.

"You don't have to be a rocket scientist to tell that they talk about this before they come into these meetings," he said. "It's illegal, it's a violation of the open meetings law."

Soffer and Adam have both denied conducting business outside of commission meetings but Davis said he has long suspected that is the case.

"That's been a problem," Davis said. "They've already developed what they want to do before they ever get here. It's already done prior to them arriving. They are colluding and putting together a meeting just between the two of them."