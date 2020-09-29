Arkansas Democrat-Gazette player of the week: Perry helps Searcy shake off slow start

Seeing Daniel Perry perform like he did Friday night against Sheridan was nothing new for Searcy Coach Kenny Simpson.

Perry rushed for 204 yards and 4 touchdowns on 22 carries in the Lions' 35-23 victory over the Yellowjackets at Lion Stadium. The junior running back also threw a touchdown pass.

For his efforts, Perry is this week's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette player of the week.

Perry, 5-11, 190 pounds, averaged 9.3 yards per carry Friday, and scored on rushes of 74, 5 and a pair of 1-yard runs. He also threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Ckyler Tengler.

"He's consistent," Simpson said. "When you see him play, you want to go, 'Woah!', but he keeps doing that every week."

While he was a big part of Searcy's victory, Perry credited his teammates.

"The key was doing what I could to help my team to succeed," Perry said. "We made plays."

Through four games this season, Perry has rushed for 675 yards and 10 touchdowns on 77 carries. He's also caught 10 passes for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Searcy led 14-3 at halftime, but Sheridan cut the lead to 14-9 with 6:24 left in the third quarter on Konner Canterbury's 2-yard touchdown run.

Then, Perry created some distance between the Lions and Yellowjackets.

He rushed 74 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown with 1:10 left in the third quarter to extend Searcy's lead to 21-9.

The touchdown couldn't have come at a better time for Searcy, Simpson said.

"We had control of the game, then they cut it to a one-score game," he said. "It was a ballgame now. But [on Perry's run], we blocked it up well. When he gets into the secondary, he's almost impossible for one guy to tackle him.

"It [the touchdown] was important."

Said Perry: "I saw space. That's all I needed right there."

After starting 0-2, Searcy has won two consecutive games and is 1-0 in the 6A-East Conference. Perry said the Lions aren't satisfied with starting conference play with a win.

"It feels good to be 1-0 in the conference, but that's one game," Perry said.

Simpson, who is in his first season at Searcy after being at Southside Batesville for nine seasons, has been pleased with how his team has overcome its slow start.

"We've improved every game," Simpson said. "We knew it would take some time. We wanted to keep our heads above water.

"We've got some talented kids. These kids are working extremely hard."

Perry enjoys playing for Simpson.

"He wants to win," Perry said. "That's all I need. I want to win, too."

Last season, Perry was part of Searcy's Class 6A state championship team as a sophomore. He hopes the Lions can return to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in December.

"We don't want to be a one-hit wonder," Perry said.