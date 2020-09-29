Police: 1 killed, 1 with ‘serious’ injuries after Hot Springs shooting

A Hot Springs police K-9 officer enters the scene of a shooting at Indiandale Apartments, 105 Lowery St., on Monday. Cpl. Patrick Langley said one man was pronounced dead at the scene while another was transported with serious injuries to an area hospital. - Photo by Grace Brown of the Sentinel-Record

A shooting Monday afternoon in Hot Springs left one man dead and a second with "serious injuries," police said.

Officers who responded to a 911 call from the Indiandale Apartments, 105 Lowery St., at 3:10 p.m. found two victims, Hot Springs police spokesman Cpl. Patrick Langley said.

One shooting victim, Tredevon Manning, 25, of Hot Springs was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release Monday night.

The second victim, Kenneth Young, 31, of Hot Springs had "serious injuries" and was transported to an area hospital by LifeNet for treatment, according to police.

No one had been taken into custody as of presstime Monday.

"The investigation is ongoing and detectives are currently interviewing witnesses. At this time, there is no one in custody in reference to this incident," the release states.

Anna Sherrill, who lives in the Huntleigh Woods area just behind the apartment complex, said police officers and a K-9 were searching the area around her apartment when she arrived home.

"A state trooper and Hot Springs policeman were parked sitting opposite from one another when I pulled in my driveway. The state trooper told me the guy had run down the hill down the back of the apartment in a black hoodie. They had a dog and it was out all around where I live. I don't think it ever found anything," she said.