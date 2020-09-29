Razorbacks stand tall despite not sizing up

What quickly became evident in the second half of the Arkansas Razorbacks' loss to Georgia was that it wasn't about coaching and preparation.

It wasn't the X's and O's.

It was the Jimmys and Joes.

For the last five recruiting classes, the Georgia Bulldogs have an average national ranking of 2.6. Twice they were No. 1, and the worst class was No. 6 in 2016.

Arkansas' average ranking over the same period was slightly higher than No. 29.

In those five recruiting classes, the Bulldogs have signed 22 five-star players and 73 four stars.

The Razorbacks had one five-star player (McTelvin Agim from Hope) and 26 four stars.

While there are several things the Razorbacks will work on this week, coverage on punts and kickoffs should be high on the list.

Georgia had three punt returns that went for 14, 19 and 23 yards. They had two kick returns, one for 48 and the other 43 yards.

The Bulldogs scored 20 points after those returns gave them great field position.

In fact, the average starting field position on the Bulldogs' 16 drives was their own 42. The Razorbacks' drives started at their own 18 on average.

How could anyone have picked the Hogs to win?

With 21 minutes to play, Arkansas was down 13-10. Then talent and depth took over.

Arkansas went three-and-out, losing 1 yard on the possession. Then the Razorbacks had their punt deflected, resulting in an 8-yard net gain to give Georgia the ball at the Razorbacks' 24. Four plays later, it was 20-10.

The Hogs' next two possessions ended in interceptions. One was a pick-six, and the Bulldogs drove 81 yards with the other for their final touchdown to make it 34-10 with 11:15 left to play.

Yes, four touchdowns in less than 10 minutes.

Yet, consider that Georgia had those 20 points after great returns, a pick-six and a safety. That's 29 points from mistakes or lack of focus by special teams.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom and his staff, as well as the defense, earned a gold star.

Playing short-handed, the defense made big plays. Even when the game was well out of reach, the unit didn't quit swarming to the ball,

The defenders wrapped up on every tackle.

The offense, which was going against arguably the best defense in the country, had some issues. It went three-and-out on eight of its 16 possessions, which made for a leg-weary defense that spent more than 35 minutes on the field.

Yet, the Razorbacks never stopped trying.

Feleipe Franks statistically didn't have a great game, completing 19 of 36 for 200 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions, but he never got discouraged or gave up.

Several times his poise saved sacks, including on the 49-yard touchdown pass to Treylon Burks, who had 7 catches for 102 yards.

It hurt that the running game didn't help. The Razorbacks ended up with 77 yards on 28 carries by six different runners, but that was because the Georgia defense's No. 1 goal was to stop Rakeem Boyd.

If he had gone to the bathroom, Georgia defenders would have followed.

He had 21 yards on 11 carries.

The offensive line was improved over last year, but the unit was baptized by fire Saturday against the Bulldogs.

Unless something happens, the Bulldogs don't appear to have the offense to win the SEC, but some of their problems in the opening game were because the Hogs defense played so hard.

On both sides of the ball -- in a loss that wasn't as bad as the score -- Razorback pride was seen for the first time in too long.