Rivers out as Clippers coach

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, left, questions a call during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Doc Rivers said he's out as coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, though he did not specify if he chose to leave on his own or if he was fired.

Rivers announced in a statement posted to Twitter that he is not returning as coach. The move comes about two weeks after the Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

Rivers spent seven seasons with the Clippers, making the playoffs in six of them -- major success for a once-woebegone franchise. This season's team, with the summer 2019 additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, was expected to compete for a championship.

But losing three closeout opportunities to the Nuggets cost the Clippers a chance to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the West finals.

"When I took this job, my goals were to make this a winning basketball program, a free agent destination, and bring a championship to this organization," Rivers wrote in a statement. "While I was able to accomplish most of my goals, I won't be able to see them all through."

The Clippers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ESPN first reported that Rivers was not going to remain the Clippers' coach.

The Clippers went 49-23 in the regular season, the fourth-best record in franchise history. Rivers has been the coach in five of the Clippers' six best regular seasons.