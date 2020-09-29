Schools' future tops the agenda

A community meeting will be held today at 6 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center to discuss the findings of the consolidation report of the Pine Bluff School Districts. (Eplunus Colvin/The Pine Bluff Commercial)

For two years, the possibility of consolidating the Dollarway, Watson Chapel and Pine Bluff school districts has been a hot topic. Those in favor of the idea and those against it will have an opportunity to be heard at the Pine Bluff Convention Center Auditorium at 6 p.m. today.

That's when the Pine Bluff branch of the NAACP and Go Forward Pine Bluff are hosting a community meeting to inform citizens of the findings of the eight-month consolidation study.

"It is very important for anyone who understands the value of education to come out and voice their opinion," said Ryan Watley, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff. "It's also important to all the superintendents of the district. All three of them."

In May, Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key announced that Barbara Warren would serve a dual role as superintendent of the Dollarway and Pine Bluff districts for the 2020-21 school year because he said he thought she could continue to make improvements at the two locations in the same way that she was making improvements at Dollarway, where she first took over as superintendent.

Warren's new role began July 1. She replaced Jeremy Owoh at Pine Bluff when he became deputy superintendent in the Little Rock School District.

Watley said the study information will help both the community and school officials get a better understanding of the current conditions of the school districts.

"It's vital for everyone in a community to take part in this discussion, whether you have kids in the school or not," said Watley. "The educational system impacts everyone from small business to big business, so understanding where the schools are and certain decisions that have to be made to a point of excellence, whether that is consolidation or whether that's being more involved in the daily operations where you can."

During a community Zoom meeting in May for Pine Bluff and Dollarway citizens, Ivy Pfeffer, Arkansas Department of Education deputy commissioner, discussed consolidation with parents.

She said such conversations within the community and the feedback they generate is important.

Pfeffer said the board would be looking at the data to see where the districts were in the fall and would expect to hear responses from the community. The state board ultimately will make a decision based on those factors. Though he didn't specify if the decisions would be based on the findings from the NAACP and Go Forward Pine Bluff, Watley said they will definitely hand the report to the state board and the Department of Education.

"We want them to know how the citizens feel about the current state and the outlook of the education in Pine Bluff," he said.

Surveys will be conducted as well as a question-and-answer session. With so many opinions throughout the past two years, Watley is calling on all talent in Pine Bluff to come out to voice their opinion about progressing to the top educational system in the state.

"We have some very talented citizens in Pine Bluff that can help the situation," said Watley.

These consolidation study committee members are expected to attend the meeting:

• Diane Gilleland (chair) -- professor of finance at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and former director at Arkansas Department of Higher Education.

• Calvin Johnson (vice chair) -- retired educator, dean of UAPB education, interim chancellor at UAPB.

• Joni Alexander -- director of community outreach at FBT Bank, Pine Bluff City Council member and former educator.

• Glen Barnes -- pastor of Pine Hill Baptist Church.

• Wanda V. Neal -- president of Pine Bluff NAACP.

• Mattie Collins -- retired educator and director of Ivy Center for Education.

• Alan Frazier – Watson Chapel school board president.

• Spencer Robinson -- former attorney for Pine Bluff School District.

• Wanda Newell (ex-officio) -- interim dean of UAPB School of Education.

"You cannot stay at home and voice your opinion. You have to come out," said Watley. "Whether you are a surgeon at JRMC or a secretary at the school, we need everyone's input."

The Convention Center has protocols in place for safety measures regarding covid. The presentation will be live-streamed on the Pine Bluff Commercial's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PineBluffCommercial.