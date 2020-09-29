Serena, Nadal in top form in French openers

PARIS -- No matter how much success they've had over the years, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal both profess to dealing with doubts.

Both began this French Open with straight-set victories against overmatched foes in Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday.

And both have something significant at stake over the coming two weeks: a chance to equal a record for Grand Slam singles titles. Williams already has 23, the most by anyone in the professional era; one more will allow her to tie Margaret Court's all-era mark.

Nadal began his attempt to pull even with rival Roger Federer for the most by a man, 20, by beating Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

His 2020 debut at a place he's won 12 trophies did not change Nadal's view of things at this pandemic-postponed event: It's colder than usual, the balls are heavier than usual, he's had less preparation than usual.

"The conditions are completely different," he said, "than any other Roland Garros that we played."

After Williams played OK in the opening set, then was terrific in the second, of a 7-6 (2), 6-0 win over 102nd-ranked American Kristie Ahn, she -- so used to being questioned about Court -- was asked on this day about Nadal and Federer.

"I don't get involved in the 'greatest' talk. You know, the greatest for me is, and will always be, Jesus, so I'm going to leave it at that," Williams said.

It was in New York at the U.S. Open less than a month ago that Ahn faced Williams in the first round and lost.

So imagine this (bad) luck of the draw: Ahn is now the only player to face Williams in the first round at two consecutive Grand Slam tournaments. Of note: Williams is 75-1 in openers at majors.

"I mean, I laughed," Ahn said. "I mean, what are the odds?"

Yet she was up to the task for most of a 72-minute, 102-point initial set Monday, twice leading it by a break.

And then it all changed.

"I just need to play with more confidence," Ahn said, "like I'm Serena."

This is how Ahn described the sensation of being across the net from Williams.

"It feels like you're trying to push a runaway train in the opposite direction," Ahn said. "It's very difficult to try and stop, to stop her momentum when she's going, when she's feeling it."

The man Nadal beat in the last two finals, Dominic Thiem, won his first match since winning the U.S. Open, advancing to the second round with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 victory over 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic.

Thiem will next face American qualifier Jack Sock, who beat Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 and was one of seven men from the U.S. to get to the second round, the country's highest total since nine got that far in 1996; only one did a year ago in Paris.

Another American moving on was Tennys Sandgren, who saved two match points and knocked off No. 29 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 11-9.

While Sandgren finally got his first win in four attempts in Paris, No. 4 seed Daniil Medvedev could not do the same, falling to 0-4 with a 6-4, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-1 loss to Marton Fucsovics. Medvedev was the runner-up to Nadal at the U.S. Open last year, and reached the semifinals there this month, but the Russian is not the same player on clay that he is on hard courts.

Among the other key results on Day 2 were losses by 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova, who was beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Polish teenager Iga Swiatek; three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber; 2017 U.S. Open finalist and 2018 French Open semifinalist Madison Keys; and men's seeds No. 8 Gael Monfils, No. 14 Fabio Fognini and No. 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Williams now gets another rematch, facing Tsvetana Pironkova, the player the 39-year-old American beat in the quarterfinals in New York earlier this month.

Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a shot against Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Serena Williams of the U.S. walks to her bench after defeating Kristie Ahn of the U.S., left, in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Austria's Dominic Thiem reacts in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Spectators watch Austria's Dominic Thiem and Croatia's Marin Cilic play their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament in center court Philippe Chatrier at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Croatia's Marin Cilic gestures in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic wipes her nose as an official, right, tests the balls in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against France's Oceane Dodin at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after missing a shot against Kristie Ahn of the U.S. in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Serena Williams of the U.S. plays a shot against Kristie Ahn of the U.S. in a near-empty center court Philippe Chatrier in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)