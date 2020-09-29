Police investigate shots fired call at Little Rock home; victim in critical condition, authorities say

Police answering a shots-fired call found at least one person critically injured at a Little Rock home, police said.

Officers responded to the call at 308 Shady Lane at about 11:45 a.m., according to a Little Rock police dispatch log.

Department spokesman Lt. Casey Clark said one victim was in critical condition, and that an additional person may also have been injured. An investigation is in progress, he said.

