Fiery wreck in Ouachita County kills 37-year-old man, troopers say

A 37-year-old Arkansas man died Monday after his vehicle struck a tree and caught fire, authorities said.

Wesley Thompson of East Camden was driving a 2014 Chevrolet east on U.S. 278 in Ouachita County when the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and burst into flames, according to a preliminary report by state police. Troopers said Thompson died as a result of the crash, which happened shortly before 7 a.m..

Skies were cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the wreck, according to authorities.

In rural White County, a 29-year-old Judsonia man died after his vehicle missed a curve and hit several trees, a separate preliminary report states.

Troopers said the crash happened at about noon, when a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by Mark A. Hemmert failed to negotiate a curve on Arkansas 11 and struck the trees. Hemmert died, and a passenger in the Ford was injured, the report states.

Authorities described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 467 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.