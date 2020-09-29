MEN'S GOLF

UCA's Jolly ninth in Georgia

Nate Jolly of the University of Central Arkansas is tied for ninth after two rounds of the JT Poston Invitational in Hartwell, Ga.

Jolly shot a 69 in the second round and has a 142 through two rounds. He trails A.J. Lintunen of Tennessee-Chattanooga by 13 strokes.

As a team, the Bears are last among six teams with a 581 after shooting a 293 in the second round. Tennessee-Chattanooga leads with a 557. Appalachian State is second with a 563.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Red Wolves finish 11th in Oklahoma

Arkansas State University finished last among 11 teams at The Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Okla.

Arkansas State shot a 899 (290-299-310) in the 54-hole event that was won by Baylor with a 833. TCU and Oklahoma finished tied for second with a 864.

Individually, Grayson Gladden of Arkansas State finished tied for 21st with a 219 (71-76-72).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas' Podojil wins SEC honor

Anna Podojil of the University of Arkansas was named offensive player of the week by the SEC on Monday.

Podojil scored two goals in the Razorbacks' 4-1 victory at Kentucky on Sunday. The first one came in the 8th minute and the second came in the 54th minute that put the Razorbacks up 3-1. That was the third multi-goal game of her career.