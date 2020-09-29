Super Quiz: Book Titles from Poetry

"I have forgot much, Cynara! Gone with the wind."

"Therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee."

"The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry."

"Far from the madding crowd's ignoble strife."

"Tender is the night. And haply the Queen-Moon is on her throne."

"He is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored."

"I will show you fear in a handful of dust."

"But my heart is a lonely hunter that hunts on a lonely hill."