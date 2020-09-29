Sections
Super Quiz: Book Titles from Poetry

Today at 1:43 a.m.

  1. "I have forgot much, Cynara! Gone with the wind."

  2. "Therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee."

  3. "The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry."

  4. "Far from the madding crowd's ignoble strife."

  5. "Tender is the night. And haply the Queen-Moon is on her throne."

  6. "He is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored."

  7. "I will show you fear in a handful of dust."

  8. "But my heart is a lonely hunter that hunts on a lonely hill."

  9. "Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold."

ANSWERS:

  1. "Gone With the Wind," Margaret Mitchell

  2. "For Whom the Bell Tolls," Ernest Hemingway

  3. "Of Mice and Men," John Steinbeck

  4. "Far From the Madding Crowd," Thomas Hardy

  5. "Tender Is the Night," F. Scott Fitzgerald

  6. "The Grapes of Wrath," John Steinbeck

  7. "A Handful of Dust," Evelyn Waugh

  8. "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter," Carson McCullers

  9. "Things Fall Apart," Chinua Achebe

