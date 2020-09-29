Three-person race will decide Bentonville Ward 1, Position 1 seat

BENTONVILLE -- Bonnie Adams and Jeremy Wiginton are challenging Tim Robinson for his Ward 1, Position 1 on the City Council.

Ward 1 is in the northeast part of the city. The City Council is made up of eight members, two in each ward. City Council members are elected at-large, but represent wards, according to the city website.

Position 1 is a two-year term. Council members are paid $808 per month, according to the city website.

The nonpartisan election is Nov. 3. Early voting starts Oct. 19. A voter may request an absentee ballot application by contacting the county clerk in the county where he's registered to vote, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State website. Voters may download the application from the county websites.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette emailed the same questions to the candidates. Their responses are below. Candidates were limited to 200 words per answer.

Question: If you were in charge of the Parks Department, would you encourage more recreation development or green space development? Explain.

Adams: I am an avid user of our parks. I believe that the city of Bentonville has done an excellent job with the majority of our parks. Most parks incorporate both recreation and green space very well. Citizens of our community and visitors to our city utilize each.

As an athletic family, we have attended many competitions within our Parks and Recreation Department. They operate under one director, David Wright. He has done a tremendous job keeping both aspects in mind as we renovate spaces and create new. The need to have green spaces within our recreational areas is very important.

In order to have exceptional programming with the activities that our community hosts, competitions as well as practices, it is paramount that there be spectator space and play areas (green space) for the family members to be engaged during the events. This combination of focus assists in creating an overall experience that lends our programs and events to be world- class experiences.

Robinson: I would encourage more green space development. Right now the city has several great parks, but many of them are located around downtown Bentonville and then to the north side of town.

As our population continues to grow and our town continues to become more dense on the southwest side of town, we need more green space in that direction so residents don't have to drive or bike as far to access a park.

I'm excited about Osage Park and the new 25-acre park announced for Southwest 28th Street.

Wiginton: As the city grows, I would like to see a healthy balance of both across each ward of the city to provide easier access to children, singles, families and senior citizens where they live.

Recreational activities help improve the physical, emotional and cognitive well-being of us all. Green spaces provide places for families to gather for picnics, birthday parties, games and so forth. Both are important.

As a finance professional, I am data driven. Understanding use and consumption of these activities, balanced with feedback from residents, will often lead you to the right balance across the city.

I would focus on designs that incorporate ways for all residents, no matter their age or ability, to easily interact and build relationships.

Question: What does Bentonville need to do to become a more inclusive city?

Robinson: I would like to see the city's management team be more diverse so that they better represent the residents they govern. If we have the right people in leadership positions, then the decisions they make should naturally become more inclusive since everyone has a "seat at the table."

I serve on the Public Arts Committee and am passionate about promoting artists from diverse backgrounds so we can install different kinds of art throughout town.

I'm excited about the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force that was recently created so they can propose solutions for the city to implement.

Wiginton: One of the great things about Bentonville is that we don't have the divisiveness here that is playing out in other cities across the U.S.

From my wife, a native of Mexico and now a U.S. citizen, as well as my friends from other countries and states, I've learned there are subtle to significant differences in how things like getting the utilities turned on to buying a home are done here locally.

I would like to see key city departments partner with churches, NGOs and the Chamber of Commerce to develop a volunteer "Welcome Wagon" network to help new residents with questions that those native to the community "just know." The first part of becoming inclusive is effectively welcoming a new resident.

Adams: With the creation of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force, which focuses on listening, learning and leading our city, I believe the city is doing a very good job with getting the community involved for a more reflective approach to learning what concerns our citizens have.

These listening sessions will be an open forum and will further the communication with our residents and provide information on issues that our community feels need to be addressed.

Once the city has "listened and learned" the concerns, the leading will be demonstrated by putting forth programs for the employees and the community at large.

Question: What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Wiginton: I am a native of Northwest Arkansas and the only Christian conservative running for the Ward 1, Position 1 City Council seat.

I have over 20 years of experience as a finance professional with much of that time at Walmart. I also serve as a bi-vocational pastor, for the past 10 years, at Kenwood Baptist Church, which operates a private school and four tiny homes used for helping homeless families transition to self-sustainability with a 95% success rate.

All of this, coupled with raising a multicultural family, gives me a unique perspective to serve all residents of Bentonville. I fully support our police and emergency services personnel, and I value the welcoming, family friendly culture of our city.

Adams: I am the best candidate for Bentonville City Council because I love Bentonville and am a very active part of our community.

I am a wife of 23 years, mother of three teenage daughters, small-business owner, cyclist, swimmer, triathlete, graduate of Bentonville High School, founding member of Women of Oz, NICA support staff, Arkansas Masters Swimming VP Board member, Small Business Chamber Council member, and I volunteer in many organizations.

I have and will continue to listen to concerns of our residents. I believe in responsible development, focusing on the needs for infrastructure advancement while keeping our community active while in the construction phase and ensuring that what is best for us right now is best for us in five, 10, and 20 years down the road.

Just because it makes sense now, will it make sense in two years or 10? This needs to be asked with every project. I believe maintaining our town's character while adding urban amenities is what will continue to shape Bentonville and allow us to continue being the outstanding community that we live in. Bonnie for Bentonville!

Robinson: Experience. I've served on City Council the last six years, so I intimately understand how our city operates and what residents like and don't like.

During my tenure, we have created a new, 10-year master plan, so making decisions that support this plan and vision is critical. We still have a relatively new mayor and so having an experienced council is helpful as we continue to manage growth and are faced with difficult decisions to make.

I also have solid business acumen and can represent the small-business community (given I've owned a small business the last 14 years) and represent our largest employer, Walmart (given I've worked there the last 15+ years).

Jeremy Wiginton

Jeremy Wiginton

Jeremy Wiginton

Tim Robinson