United's pilots OK deal, avoid furloughs

A United Airlines pilot walks to a gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston in this file photo. United and its pilots have reached an agreement that will prevent furloughs set to take effect this week. (AP)

Pilots at United Airlines voted to approve an agreement that will avoid about 2,850 furloughs that were set to take effect later this week and another 1,000 early next year.

The Air Line Pilots Association said Monday that the deal will allow United to spread a reduced amount of flying across the airline's 13,000 pilots to save jobs at least until next June.

"Our members understood that in order to protect pilot jobs, we needed to approve this agreement," said Todd Insler, chairman of the union's United Airlines council.

United is still poised to furlough nearly 12,000 flight attendants, mechanics and other union employees Thursday. Pilots have special training requirements that make it more difficult and time-consuming to bring them back, which gave the pilots' union more leverage to negotiate a jobs-saving deal.

Union leaders reached a tentative deal with United earlier this month. It includes another chance for pilots over 50 to take early retirement.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The United deal is the latest between airlines, which are cutting costs sharply during the pandemic downturn in travel, and their labor unions, which seek to save as many jobs as they can.

It comes as United, American and some smaller airlines prepare to shed thousands of workers on Thursday, when $25 billion in federal pandemic-relief aid and a related prohibition on furloughs before Oct. 1 expire.

The airlines and unions are lobbying for $25 billion more to delay furloughs for another six months, through next March, but the fate of their campaign is uncertain and time is running out.

About 19,000 employees at American Airlines are also facing furloughs Thursday.

Southwest Airlines, meanwhile, has said it expects to avoid furloughs or layoffs through the end of the year after 16,900 employees took voluntary extended time off or left the company. Frontier Airlines also said it has been able to avoid furloughs.

Delta Air Lines was able to avoid furloughs for flight attendants and ground-based employees after 40,000 signed up for short- and long-term unpaid leaves and 20% voluntarily left the company. Ground-based employees saw their hours cut 25%.

About 1,700 Delta pilots still face furloughs, which were pushed back to Nov. 1 last week while the airline and the union representing its pilots continue negotiating.

U.S. air travel remains about two-thirds lower than it was a year ago, and United executives do not expect travel to even approach pre-pandemic levels until a covid-19 vaccine is widely available.

Information for this article was contributed by David Koenig of The Associated Press and by Lauren Zumbach of the Chicago Tribune.