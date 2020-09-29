Vista top bidder for Remington plant

Michigan-based Vista Outdoor Inc. is the successful bidder for bankrupt Remington Outdoor Company's ammo production facility in Lonoke.

Vista Outdoor, which includes a wide variety of outdoor brands including Bushnell optics, ammo-makers CCI and Speer, and Hoppes No. 9, was named the winning bidder for ammo production at an auction of Remington's assets, according to court documents. The deal includes the Lonoke facility along with other intellectual property, as well as the Remington brand and trademarks.

Other Remington assets, including its firearms manufacturing, went to different bidders.

In July, Remington, the nation's oldest gun-maker, declared bankruptcy for the second time in two years even with ammunition and firearms sales at record highs. The private company was founded in 1816.

Remington began production at the Lonoke facility in 1969. In 2016, the company employed about 1,200 at its Arkansas plant and invested $12 million in an expansion. It spent $32 million upgrading the plant in 2013.

The winning offer for the Lonoke ammunition operation comes in at a total purchase price of $81.4 million and must be approved by the bankruptcy court and is subject to typical closing conditions. A hearing on the sale will be held today at 9 a.m. in United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

"With our deep expertise and resources, we can transform Remington's ammunition and accessories businesses to create a more efficient, profitable and sustainable operation," Chris Metz, Vista Outdoor chief executive officer said in a statement. "At the same time, by rescuing the Remington ammunition businesses from bankruptcy, we will protect hundreds of jobs, support wildlife and habitat conservation and ensure that hunting and shooting sports enthusiasts can continue to purchase their favorite ammunition and accessories."

Vista Outdoor will pay for the deal with cash on hand and with its asset-based revolving credit facility. If the deal is approved, Vista Outdoors expects to close in the third quarter of 2021. In 2019, sales by the Remington ammunition and accessories brands were approximately $200 million, according to a release by Vista Outdoor.

Sig Sauer Inc., a firearms and ammo maker which has an ammunition plant in Jacksonville, was named the backup bidder for the Lonoke ammunition business. Sig Sauer centralized its ammo production when it opened its Arkansas plant in 2017.

JJE Capital Holdings, LLC acted as the stalking horse bidder for the ammunition business and certain other assets with an initial offer of $65 million.

Other successful bidders include Roundhill Group LLC for Remington's non-Marlin firearms business; Sierra Bullets LLC for the Barnes ammunition business; Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc. for the Marlin Firearms Business; JJE Capital Holdings LLC for the DPMS, H&R, Stormlake AAC, and Parker brands; Franklin Armory Holdings Inc., or its designated assignee for the Bushmaster brand and certain related assets; and Sportsman's Warehouse Inc. won the Tapco brand.