Assistant chief set to depart LR police

Little Rock Police Assistant Chief Alice Fulk will retire from the department on Thursday and will begin with the State Capitol Police on Friday.

Darrell Hedden, the current chief of the Capitol Police, will remain the chief until he retires from the department on Oct. 30 leaving just under a month for transitional purposes, according to secretary of state spokesman Kevin Niehaus.

"[Little Rock] Assistant Chief Alice Fulk has been hired to take [the position] as the new State Capitol Police chief," Niehaus said. "Her first day will be Friday and she will be on board through the month of October to ensure a smooth transition."

Niehaus did not comment on the details of the hiring including whether the position was advertised and if there was any other candidate considered for the position.

Fulk, a vocal critic of Little Rock Chief Keith Humphrey, filed a lawsuit against Humphrey for retaliation in late April and signed a letter in September along with nine of 13 other command staff members asking the Little Rock Board of Directors to address the work environment they said was caused by the chief.

When asked about whether her leaving the department resulted from or would affect any of the ongoing litigation, Chris Burks, Fulk's attorney in the lawsuit, said only that Fulk is looking forward to her next opportunity.

"She's proud of her years of service to the citizens of Little Rock," Burks said. "She looks forward to continuing to serve everyone at the state Capitol, and she's excited about that opportunity."

Humphrey, when asked for comment on her departure, wished her well.

"I wish her the best in her new endeavor," Humphrey said.

Fulk is a 28-year veteran of the Police Department and became the first woman to hold an assistant chief position in May 2015.

Humphrey and Fulk were both finalists for the chief position in 2019 along with Hayward Finks, another assistant chief who has a lawsuit against Humphrey, and retired Los Angeles Police Commander Todd Chamberlain.

Tensions between command staff members began in February 2019, when then-officer Charles Starks shot and killed Bradley Blackshire, a Black man, during a confrontation.

Humphrey was appointed to the position in April, and Starks was fired in May for breaking department policy during the shooting.

However, several department members, including Fulk, testified that the investigation into the shooting was rushed, and the court ruled Starks should have had his pay cut instead of being fired.

The department was ordered to pay his lost wages and reinstate him. Starks stayed at the department until early September.

Fulk sued the chief after the Starks case, arguing Humphrey retaliated against her for testifying in favor of Starks.

The same day as a city board meeting on Sept. 15, Fulk and other command staff members released a signed letter asking the board to address the allegations at the department.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. refused a request from City Director Lance Hines to remove the chief from his post.

Scott also wished Fulk well in her new position.

"We definitely wish Chief Fulk well in her future endeavors and appreciate her for her years of service," Scott said.