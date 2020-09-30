Sections
Daily Record

Today at 4:24 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Fredy Diaz, 29, and Teofila Alonso, 29, both of Little Rock.

Kasey Burnam, 45, of North Little Rock and China White, 39, of Hensley.

Jonathan Kazemi, 40, and Lindsey Torrence, 35, both of Little Rock.

Blake Vines, 28, and Skikeisiah Green, 32, both of Jacksonville.

Barry Banks, 40, and Twyana Rhodes, 43, both of Little Rock.

Gordon Paul, 30, and Bonnie Potts, 33, both of Jacksonville.

Donald Maddox, 36, and Brandi Venteicher, 35, both of Jacksonville.

Jeremy Yeatts, 27, and Pauline Godoy, 26, both of Little Rock.

Gabriel English, 25, and Raeja Hammond, 20, both of North Little Rock.

Samuel White, 29, and Sophie Hollenberg, 29, both of Little Rock.

Marc Stanley, 31, and Aimee Yount, 29, both of Little Rock.

David Neilson, 34, and Kaila Mitchell, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Tracie Garrett, 55, of Greenbrier and Mary McLeod, 53, of Little Rock.

Matthew Crandell, 30, of Houston and Brandi Woods, 31, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-3041. Kamron Steed v. Michael Steed.

20-3042. Lee Nelson Jr. v. Chelsea Nelson.

20-3047. Terrill Key v. Amanda Price.

20-3051. Sarah Martin v. Tyler Martin.

GRANTED

19-418. Christian Charles v. Sydney Tillman.

20-1098. Chaka Hood v. Timothy Hood.

20-1099. Leann Hatley v. Jacob Hatley.

20-1182. Shaundres Wyatt v. Vince Wyatt.

20-1225. Jeremy Fairchild v. Ashley Fairchild.

20-2182. Zander Graham v. Cooper Graham.

20-2396. Gerald Jones II v. Nilah Smith.

20-2461. Tami Cooks v. Daryl Cooks Sr.

