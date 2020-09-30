Edwards, Bailey on ballot for Benton County JP 15 spot

BENTONVILLE — Democrat Julia Bailey is seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Joel Edwards for the District 15 seat on the Benton County Quorum Court.

District 15 covers the north half of Centerton to the northwest side of Bentonville to the downtown square. The district also covers a sliver of Bella Vista to the north.

Justices of the peace serve two-year terms. The Benton County Quorum Court currently is made up of 15 Republicans.

Quorum Court members are paid $244 for each Committee of the Whole meeting and Quorum Court meeting they attend, and $152 for each meeting of another committee they serve on, according to the county.

The election will be held Nov. 3. Early voting starts Oct. 1.

A voter may request an absentee ballot application by contacting the county clerk in the county where the voter is registered, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State website. Voters may download the application from the county websites.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette emailed the same questions to the candidates. Their responses are below. Candidates were limited to 200 words per answer.

Question: Benton County’s share of tax revenue is expected to shrink after the census. Where can the county cut costs or raise revenue?

Bailey: Greater analysis and transparency should replace rubber stamping budget requests by the Quorum Court. Budgets will always be under pressure, but the opportunity here is to maintain stronger oversight and deliver value for money.

A robust analysis of spending and contracting can help shine a light on whether budgets are prudent and deliver against county priorities. Stronger coordination between county and municipalities can help reduce overlap and costs.

Benton County should be more proactive in applying for funding, including federal dollars, as it doesn’t receive as much as it sends to Washington, D.C.

Benton County should explore public-private partnerships that support services aimed at improving the quality of life of county residents, create jobs and improve infrastructure.

Funding plans need to be evidenced-based to ensure expenses drive intended impacts.

Finally, managing covid-19 is inextricably linked to economic recovery which, in turn, helps generate revenue. County leadership plays an important role in communicating clear and accurate information about ways residents can help mitigate the spread of covid-19 while living their everyday lives. Better planning and transparency will help the county prepare for future unanticipated public health and economic challenges.

Edwards: First, it starts with the 2021 budget we are working on currently. It is critical that we make good decisions and ask hard questions during this process.

I would like for us to freeze the 2021 budget at the 2020 level until we know the extent of the decrease in revenue.

Question: What is the biggest challenge facing county government? How would you address it?

Edwards: It is the challenge of providing for the sheriff’s department, the courts and county roads in a reduced revenue situation. I would prioritize those areas while looking for every opportunity to save money. We have been blessed with years of increased revenue, and I have no doubt we can find areas where we can find savings.

Bailey: Our challenge as a county is to remember not only who we were and are now, but also focus on who we aspire to be and how we will get there.

In the future, do we want our JPs to represent only a few residents and special interests? Are our priorities really reflected in current Quorum Court discussions?

Now is the time to elect leadership that is proactively listening to a broader spectrum of residents and communities, which can help shape a brighter and thriving future.

All elected officials need to represent their constituents’ concerns better — that includes JPs. That begins with listening to all of their constituents and ensuring that Quorum Court spending is influenced by what they hear.

This is how I will operate. I will advocate for stronger coordination and accountability among county and municipal services and spending. I will be an active and informed representative who listens to a broad spectrum of county residents. That is my commitment to my constituents.

Question: What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Bailey: I’m not afraid to ask the tough questions. I will leverage my experience managing service and infrastructure programs to benefit the communities I serve, promote transparency in county activity, make fact-based decisions on spending that improve impact, embrace local issues promoting safe communities and neighborhoods.

I’m not running to bring more of the same. I bring new experience to this position that allows me to look at the challenges in a different light. As a public health professional devoted to public service, I have nothing to gain.

The purpose of serving as a JP is not to enrich me, but to serve the people of Benton County. I am prepared to lead on the complex issues without sowing fear or division. I will share information in ways that are accessible and honest.

These are standards to which we should hold all our JPs. Finally, as a person of faith, I believe in a welcoming county government where community involvement is encouraged and protected.

I’m running for Benton County Justice of the Peace, District 15 as someone who will listen to county residents and communities, understand their concerns, and make sure they’re represented.

Edwards: My experience on the Quorum Court combined with my experience in other areas such as corporate information technology management and starting and running a small business in my district.

I have spent 50+ years in Northwest Arkansas, and the growth during this time has been phenomenal.

To continue that growth, we need leaders who understand where we have been, where we are going and the challenges ahead.

Julia Bailey (D)

• Age: 56

• Residency: Has lived in District 15 for six years

• Employment: Advocate for nonprofit community development programs, led global supply chain improvement and partnership initiatives

in the United Kingdom, the United States and regions of Africa and Asia; led health and emergency relief programs in Africa

• Education: Doctorate in public health policy, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University College London, United Kingdom; master of public health policy and planning from Columbia University, New York City

• Political Experience: None

Joel Edwards (R) Incumbent

• Age: 53

• Residency: Has lived in District 15 for seven years

• Employment: Information technology manager for Arvest Bank

• Education: Master’s degree of information from Assurance Capitol

College, Washington, D.C.

• Political Experience: Justice of the peace since 2016

Mike Jones may be reached by email at mjones@nwadg.com .