Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks Tuesday during a visit to Lake Jackson, Texas, where a deadly microsocopic parasite has in- fected the water supply, and an official says it will take 60 days to purge it. (AP/Houston Chronicle/Marie D. De Jesus)

Flushing out parasite to take 60 days

LAKE JACKSON, Texas -- A Houston-area official said that it will take 60 days to ensure a city drinking water system is purged of a deadly, microscopic parasite that doctors believed killed a boy and that led to warnings for others not to drink tap water.

Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo said that three of 11 samples of the city's water indicated preliminary positive results for the naegleria fowleri microbe. Mundo said Monday that Lake Jackson residents are still urged to boil tap water before using it.

One sample, Mundo said, came from the home of Josiah McIntyre, the 6-year-old boy whom doctors said died earlier this month after being infected with the brain-eating parasite. An investigation into Josiah's death led to the detection of the amoeba after heath officials conducted water sample tests.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality warned the Brazosport Water Authority late Friday of the potential contamination of its water supply by the deadly microscopic flagellate. The commission has advised the community to flush out its water distribution networks with chlorine to help eradicate the microbe, Mundo said.

The city's water utility is trying to purge its system of any "old water" so the system can be disinfected and replaced with fresh water.

Ginsburg laid to rest at husband's side

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was buried Tuesday in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, laid to rest beside her husband and near some of her former colleagues on the court.

Washington last week honored the 87-year-old Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18, with two days where the public could view her casket at the top of the Supreme Court's steps and pay their respects. On Friday, the women's-rights trailblazer and second woman to join the high court lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman to do so.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement that according to the justice's family, Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt -- who spoke at ceremonies last week for the justice at the Supreme Court and the U.S. Capitol -- officiated at Tuesday's burial and offered traditional Jewish prayers. There were no formal remarks. Family members, close friends, justices, and Ginsburg's staff attended, Arberg said. Ginsburg was an opera lover, and the ceremony concluded with recordings of two arias by Giacomo Puccini sung by Leontyne Price.

Arlington, just over the Potomac River from Washington, is best known as the resting place of approximately 400,000 service members, veterans and family members. But Ginsburg is the 14th justice to be buried at the cemetery.

Ginsburg's husband, Martin, was buried at Arlington in 2010 after his death from cancer. He had served in the Army as an artillery school instructor at Fort Sill in Oklahoma when the couple were newlyweds.

Deaths at 3 after Oregon hostage-taking

SALEM, Ore. -- Three people are dead and one was seriously injured in a hostage incident in a Salem, Ore., home, in which a deputy fired gunshots, police said.

Deputies from the Marion County sheriff's office responded to a "hostage situation" about 12:30 p.m. Monday, the Oregon State Police said Tuesday in a news release.

Deputies began communications with Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco of Woodburn, in an effort to resolve the situation, police said.

At some point deputies heard gunshots, forced their way into the residence and deputy Ricky Kittelson fired a number of gunshots, according to the state police. Police did not say if Kittelson hit anyone with gunfire.

While Lopez-Tinoco was found dead by what police said appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot, deputies found Diari Bustos-Bustos, 24, and an 11-year-old boy dead from gunshot wounds, according to police. A woman, Laura Rocio-Bustos, 43, was taken to a hospital with serious gunshot injuries, police said.

Police overtime hits $14M in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis police spent nearly $14 million on overtime while struggling to fill 100 vacant positions, an audit has found.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway faulted police for lacking policies to monitor excessive overtime and said that the department understands that the situation is "not sustainable." But she added that the situation likely will be helped by the repeal last week of the requirement that officers reside within city limits.

The audit, which was released Monday, found eight employees doubled their salary using overtime, and an additional 99 earned at least an extra 50% of their base salary with overtime.

Galloway said officers assigned to the homicide division and federal task forces were among those filing for overtime at high rates. The audit also uncovered issues with officers who worked second jobs, including several instances of officers who were paid for working two jobs at once with at least one employee's case being referred to the FBI, the audit said.

