High court nominee Barrett meets legislators one-on-one

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, meets Tuesday with Sen. Lindsey Gra- ham in Washington. (AP/Chip Somodevilla)

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, held one-on-one meetings Tuesday at the Capitol.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was "even more convinced" of the pick after their brief meeting. Noting Barrett is a working mother of seven children, he scoffed at Democratic objections that the judge would put Americans' access to health care at risk or turn back the clock on women's rights. "What a joke," he said.

But the Republican leader declined to answer questions about whether Barrett should recuse herself if legal challenges in the election between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden land at the high court. Another Republican, Sen. Ted Cruz, said that's "the entire reason" why the Senate should rush to fill the vacant seat.

Cruz warned of a "crisis" if the eight-justice court is deadlocked over a contested presidential election. "The entire reason the Senate should act and act promptly to confirm a ninth justice is so that the Supreme Court can resolve any cases that arise in the wake of the election," Cruz told reporters at his meeting with the judge.

Democrats are confronting the limits of their power as they fight against the nomination and some have said they won't meet with Barrett, who is expected to be confirmed for the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by the end of October.

Ginsburg, who died Aug. 18 at the age of 87, was buried Tuesday in a private service at Arlington National Cemetery, laid to rest beside her husband and near several former court colleagues.

With Republicans holding a 53-47 Senate majority, and just two GOP senators opposing a quick vote, Barrett appears to have enough support for confirmation. The White House formally submitted the nomination Tuesday.

"She's got a good chance of getting my vote," said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the former Judiciary Committee chairman who now helms the Finance Committee.

Ahead of one meeting, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the GOP whip, said the two were "going to talk about judicial philosophy and background and experience, and also whether she thinks 'Hoosiers' is the greatest movie ever."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer acknowledged Tuesday that it will be an "uphill fight" to stop Trump's nominee. But he claims Americans are on Democrats' side in preferring to wait until after the election so the winner can choose the next justice. He is among those refusing to meet with Barrett, calling the process "illegitimate," and said he believes her conservative views on health care, abortion and other issues are "far outside" the mainstream.

Barrett made no public remarks at the start of what is expected to be days of meet-and-greet sessions with senators, a traditional part of the confirmation process. She also was to meet Tuesday with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and other senators on the panel. Hearings at the committee are set to begin Oct. 12.

Unable to block Trump's pick on their own, Democrats are focused on avoiding mistakes that could hurt their party's candidates in November.

Some in the left wing of the Democratic Party are pushing for senators to boycott the hearings or commit to adding more justices to the court if Biden wins the presidential election. That has fueled concerns in the party about placing too much emphasis on procedural tactics that only delay votes by hours or days -- even as precious time ticks away in the few remaining weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Religion, in particular, could be a minefield.

Democrats worry that Barrett has tied her Catholicism too closely to some of her statements and decisions, and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, still faces criticism for her comments during Barrett's 2017 confirmation hearing.

Feinstein had joined Republicans on the panel in asking Barrett about her faith, but then went further by telling the then-professor that "when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you."

Information for this article was contributed by Bill Barrow, Kathleen Ronayne and Emily Swanson of The Associated Press.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, is escorted to the Senate by Vice President Mike Pence where she will begin a series of meetings to prepare for her confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, right, meets with Vice President Mike Pence, left, at the Capitol, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Washington in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky's office, not shown. Rear left are White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, left, and White House Chief of staff Mark Meadows. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, not pictured, at the Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in Washington. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP)

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, center, walks towards White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, left, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, center, and Vice President Mike Pence, right as they arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, POOL)

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, is escorted to the Senate by Vice President Mike Pence, right, where she will begin a series of meetings to prepare for her confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, left. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, POOL)

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett looks over to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., as they meet with on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, POOL)