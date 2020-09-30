Happy birthday. Because you prize intimacy over power, you'll enjoy a sweet stretch for relationships in which the vulnerable sharing of feelings allows for continuously joyful connections. Your influence in a group will lead to money in November. You'll invest well, which leads to lifestyle upgrades down the line.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It won't be enough to do the thing once, although doing a thing once a day for the next four weeks will work wonders. Now the question is, how are you going to remind yourself?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your capacity to delight others is large and ever-expanding. You get such a thrill from seeing their smiles that the quest has become, by now, a sweet addiction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's not a stretch to say that relationships matter more to you than anything else in life, or even more than life itself, since you gladly give so much of your time and breath to making them run beautifully.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): How readily do you forgive? If you do decide that someone needs forgiveness, you'll take it through a process. Your conscious awareness of this process will help you sort out today's action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Generous and helpful, you have plenty to offer people. Avoid giving it in the form of advice though, especially the unsolicited variety. Most people don't even listen to the advice they actually asked for.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Age-old wisdom holds up for good reason. Truth endures. Well over a millennia ago, Plato said, "For a man to conquer himself is the first and noblest of all victories." This still applies today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are certain people around who give you such a warm feeling that it's like the two of you are much better friends than your actual friendship history would suggest. It's OK because the feeling is mutual.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Laughing is intimacy. When you make someone laugh, he or she is connecting with you on a deeper than surface level -- a level of truth, pain and vulnerability.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The reason not to participate in gossip is that afterward you'd feel dirty, and the next time you saw the person you'd spoken ill of, you would feel even worse. That's reason enough to stay out of it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's like all of your life is being run by a scientific inquiry. You'll make a prediction and then conduct an experiment to see what occurs. Be sure to record it all, because that will ultimately be your key to success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's easier to make a thing happen when you want it so badly that you're having trouble thinking of anything else.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What gets confusing is when you don't know if you love a person, or you love your projected fantasy about who that person is. The question will have more relevance today when you're likely to be thrown by someone's behavior.