Little Rock Central High goes virtual, cancels football game Friday

Little Rock Central High School will move to virtual-only instruction Thursday and Friday after four students connected to the school's athletic program tested positive for covid-19.

The Little Rock School District made the announcement Wednesday night.

Little Rock Central Principal Nancy Rousseau said in a statement that Central will have to quarantine at least 85 students and 4 staff members.

John Daniels, the athletic director of the Little Rock School District, confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Friday night's football game between Little Rock Central and Fort Smith Northside is called off because of the school's covid-19 situation. The game will not be made up and will be considered a no-contest, meaning there is no winner or loser.

According to the school district's statement, the district will continue to work with the Arkansas Department of Health and the district's point of contact team to continue efforts on contact tracing, and to deep clean and sanitize the school.

A decision regarding school for the week of Oct. 5-9 will made later this week, the district said.

Fort Smith Northside will instead play at Fayetteville in a nonconference game Friday. Fayetteville made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday night.