Little Rock police chief alleges conspiracy in countersuit

After months of discord in the police department and several lawsuits targeting him, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey filed a countersuit Wednesday that names nearly two dozen people and a local police union in an alleged conspiracy to oust the chief and stymie reform to the police department.

The lawsuit alleges abuse of the legal process by several underlings — including two assistant chiefs, Hayward Finks and Alice Fulk — who have sued Humphrey, as well as an unlawful campaign against him by the police union.

The complaint, filed on Humphrey’s behalf in federal court by Little Rock attorney Michael Laux of the Laux Law Group, names 21 individuals, including executive board members of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, staff in his department and former officer Charles Starks, who fatally shot Bradley Blackshire, a Black man, in February 2019.

The organizations named by the lawsuit are the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police and the Little Rock Police Department’s body camera provider, WatchGuard Video, a subsidiary of Motorola Solutions.

The complaint’s various accusations include abuse of process on the part of five police department staffers who have sued Humphrey; defamation on the part of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, Starks and blogger Russ Racop; and a conspiracy to deprive Humphrey of his civil rights on the part of all defendants.

Accompanied by Laux, an emotional Humphrey addressed reporters Wednesday at the Mosaic Church in Little Rock. Humphrey said he was sure many officers who are members of the Fraternal Order of Police do not agree with the group’s actions and tactics.

“I promise you that,” he said.

The apparent turmoil in the police department has spilled into public view repeatedly this year.

Lawsuits targeting Humphrey claim that in the aftermath of the firing of Starks, Humphrey retaliated against lower-ranking police officials for testifying that an investigation into the Blackshire shooting was rushed.

Starks was later reinstated to his position by a judge, only to resign earlier this month.

Additionally, a letter signed by three assistant police chiefs and seven captains sent to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and members of the city’s Board of Directors on Sept. 15 said Humphrey had created a toxic and hostile work environment. The police officials asked city leaders for immediate action to resolve the situation.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.