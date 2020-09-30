LR planning to form committee as part of 'learning Cabinet'

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will form a council to take on the task of creating opportunities in higher education and learning in Little Rock that also will be a part of a "Cabinet" working on educational initiatives for learners of all ages.

Jay Barth, the city's chief education officer, said at a news conference Tuesday that three members of the new committee will convene quarterly with three members from three other local education-focused groups -- the city's Commission on Children, Youth and Families; the Excel by Eight Little Rock Steering Committee; and the Ford Next Generation Learning Academies Steering Committee -- to form the city's first "lifelong learning Cabinet."

"It really connects the dots from the time children are born in the city to the time that they continue to pursue their higher-education learning, so that they can have the vocation of their dreams," Barth said.

The mayor's higher-education council will include leaders of higher-education institutions and other training institutes, along with other designees, including a student, Barth said. The names are yet to be announced, but Barth said he hopes to have the council set up in October or November and begin meeting quarterly in 2021.

Members will look at how more investment can be made in the 529 College Savings Plan, as well as how to fund a scholarship program for students with high academic achievement and outstanding community leadership involvement. Scott said the scholarship would be funded from the private or nonprofit sector.

Scott said the idea was formed in part out of discussions that took place at the city's second annual education forum. Sixty-five administrators, student leaders and officials in the education field took part in the virtual event Tuesday morning.

"Any great city has a great connection to its higher education, and we are blessed to the be the state's capital city and have a state capital city university in UA-Little Rock and other great universities in Arkansas Baptist College, Philander Smith College and UA-Pulaski Technical College, and from that standpoint we know there are more resources that we have to provide to connect, to create and to curate better rationale for our youth to ensure that our youth have opportunities here, right here in the state's capital city, for a future," Scott said.

The virtual forum's attendees included Ward 3 City Director Kathy Webb, who is the board liaison to the Children, Youth and Families Commission; officials from the Little Rock School District and the Pulaski County Special School District; administrators from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Arkansas Baptist College, and the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College; James Reddish, executive vice president at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce; and students and student leaders.