Economic report

for NW scheduled

The State of the Northwest Arkansas region report, a look at economic trends, will be released Oct. 8 and discussed in a Zoom webinar at 11:30 a.m.

The annual report typically highlights economic indicators such as average annual wages, employment, homeownership costs and business growth, to see how the Northwest Arkansas economy is faring compared to the previous year and against similar U.S. regions.

The Center for Business and Economic Research in the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas compiled data for the report and is hosting this year's event online for social-distancing reasons.

Center Director Mervin Jebaraj is scheduled to discuss the report and how covid-19 has affected the region, while Mike Harvey, the Northwest Arkansas council's chief operating officer, plans to share how the economy is attracting talent to the region.

Northwest Arkansas Council Co-Chair Karen Roberts is scheduled to moderate the event. Deadline to register is Oct. 7. It can be done at cber.uark.edu.

-- Nathan Owens

State opens hotline

for planned burns

Farmers who are planning prescribed burns to their post-harvest fields are asked to call the Arkansas Department of Agriculture at 1-800-830-8015 and to take other measures to limit the effect of smoke on neighbors.

In a joint news release, the department and the Arkansas Rice Federation asked farmers to call the hotline for "a full understanding ... of weather conditions, information about other burns in the area, and proximity of nearby smoke sensitive areas like schools, nursing homes, and highways."

"We want to remind all farmers who are using prescribed burns to make a safe smoke management plan, so we can continue to be good neighbors to all Arkansans," Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said.

"It is crucial for farmers to practice the responsible stewardship of our resources and avoid future regulations and red tape for our producers," David Gairhan, chairman of the Arkansas Rice Federation, said. "Taking these proactive measures today will help us ensure a quality air shed for our families and communities for generations to come."

-- Stephen Steed

Index slides 3.63

to close at 415.52

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 415.52, down 3.63.

"U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors look forward to the first presidential debate and hope for any progress in talks for further fiscal stimulus in Washington," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.