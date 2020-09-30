Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Jonathan Tipton, 23, of 1030 Madison 1435 in Huntsville was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving. Tipton was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Cody Ritesman, 25, of 609 Sugar Hill Road in Lincoln was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving. Ritesman was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Nicole Butcher, 34, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Butcher was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• John Denaro, 28, of 16391 Hicks Road in Elkins was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving. Denaro was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Robert Pentecost, 31, of 1125 N. West End Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Pentecost was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Dennis Peek, 30, of 20448 Mount Olive Road in Elkins was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving and theft of property. Peek was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Joseph Carberry, 46, of 7008 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with theft by receiving. Carberry was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Shawn Bayley, 35, of 1100 Crawford St. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bayley was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Jimmy Jibas, 35, of 2100 Carlton St., Apt. 8, in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with kidnapping and domestic battering. Jibas was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Tontitown

• Jasen Edwards, 51, of 1800 Carley Road in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Edwards was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• James Shepherd, 42, of 17702 Beav O Rama Road in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Shepherd was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Janette Stephens, 50, of 17702 Beav O Rama Road in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Stephens was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Randal Muir, 51, of 1384 E. 48th St. North in Tulsa, Okla., was arrested Sunday in connection with extortion. Muir was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.