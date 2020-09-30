Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

WR Kearse retires

Former Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse has announced his retirement. Kearse, who posted his decision on social media Tuesday, has not played in a regular-season game since 2018 when he was with the Jets. Kearse suffered a broken leg during the 2019 preseason with Detroit. While he spent two seasons with the Jets, Kearse is best known for his time in Seattle. Kearse, who grew up about an hour south of Seattle and went to college at Washington, became a major contributor during his five seasons with the Seahawks. His best season came in 2015 when he had 49 catches for 685 yards and 5 touchdowns. He caught a career-high 65 passes in 2017 with the Jets. But his highlights happened in the postseason. His fourth-quarter touchdown catch in the 2013 NFC Championship Game provided the winning points in Seattle's 23-17 victory over San Francisco. Kearse added another TD reception in Seattle's Super Bowl win over Denver two weeks later. In 2014, Kearse caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime to beat Green Bay in the NFC title game, and had one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history late in the fourth quarter against New England. For his career, Kearse played in 99 regular season games, had 255 catches and 17 touchdowns.

Chargers put Harris on IR

The Los Angeles Chargers placed Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve Tuesday. The cornerback is the fifth defensive starter to end up on IR this season. Harris suffered a foot injury during Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He signed with the Chargers during the offseason after spending his first nine seasons with the Denver Broncos. Harris joins defensive end Melvin Ingram (knee), linebacker Drue Tranquill (leg) and defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder) among defensive starters on IR for the short term. Safety Derwin James (knee) and center Mike Pouncey (hip) have been ruled out for the season. The Chargers, who are 1-2 going into Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, promoted safety Jahleel Addae to the active roster to take Harris' spot.

Goedert's ankle fractured

Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffered a fracture in his left ankle Sunday, an NFL source told The Philadelphia Inquirer. Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Goedert would "miss some time" with a "lower body injury," but he didn't provide further detail. The Eagles placed him on injured reserve Tuesday, which would sideline the tight end for at least three weeks. There was public speculation that Goedert suffered a high ankle sprain, but he was diagnosed with a mild sprain along with a small fracture. He injured his ankle early in Sunday's 23-23 tie with the Bengals when he caught a 7-yard pass. The Eagles are expected to be without multiple starters on offense when they travel to face the 49ers on Sunday. Joining Goedert will be wide receiver Jalen Reagor, and likely wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who injured his hamstring Sunday. Receiver Alshon Jeffery could make his first appearance of the season after coming back from foot surgery last December.

Falcons lose Dennard

The Atlanta Falcons have placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury. The loss of Dennard for at least three games deals another blow to the Falcons' depleted secondary. The Falcons were missing two starting defensive backs, safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell, their top draft pick, in Sunday's loss to Chicago. The team announced Saturday that Terrell has been placed on the covid-19 reserve list. Kendall Sheffield, another cornerback who is a key member of the rotation, missed his second straight game with a foot injury. Dennard had 16 tackles and one interception for the Falcons (0-3). He was signed as a free agent in August. Edwards spent training camp, the preseason and the first two weeks of the regular season on Atlanta's practice squad.

BASEBALL

Gurriel, Astros swing deal

First baseman Yuli Gurriel and the Houston Astros have agreed to a one-year contract with an option for 2022 that guarantees $7 million, a cut of nearly 20% from his 2020 deal. The agreement was announced hours before the defending AL champions started their first-round playoff matchup at Minnesota on Tuesday. Gurriel's 2020 contract called for an $8.3 million salary and wound up being worth $3,074,074 prorated. His new deal includes a $6.5 million salary for 2021 and an $8 million club option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout. Gurriel can earn $2 million in performance bonuses each year based on plate appearances: $250,000 each for 300 and 350; $350,000 apiece for 400 and 450; and $400,000 each for 500 and 550. He hit .232 with 6 home runs and 22 RBI in 57 games during the pandemic-shortened season, down from a career-best .298 with 31 homers and 104 RBI in 2019. He helped Houston reach the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

SOCCER

Messi calls for unity

Lionel Messi wants to put his dispute with Barcelona behind him and called for the club and its fans to unite. In only his second interview since unsuccessfully pushing for a transfer in the offseason, Messi said Barcelona will be stronger if everyone works together to help the club succeed. "After so many disagreements, I would like to put an end to it all," he told the daily Sport. "We must unite as Barcelona fans and believe that the best is yet to come." In an interview that will be published in its entirety today, Messi said that the only way for the club to reach its goals is to keep "united and rowing in the same direction." Messi told Barcelona he wanted to leave after the team's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in August, but he ended up staying to avoid a legal battle with the "club of my life." Messi has continued to criticize club officials since deciding to stay. He has said that he did not like the direction that the club was heading. Messi said he wanted to send a "message" to club members and fans, saying that "if at any time I upset some of them for something I did or said, they shouldn't doubt that it was always thinking about the best for the club." Messi scored a goal in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Villareal in its Spanish league opener on Sunday.