OPINION | WALLY HALL: A sense of the good old days

Just a few weeks ago 76 college football teams were vying for 74 bowl berths.

It was such a desperate time the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee recommended dropping all bowl eligibility requirements for one season.

Which meant it was very likely some teams with seven or eight losses were going to celebrate the season in a bowl game.

Since then the Big 10, Pac-12 and others announced they had a change of heart, mostly after seeing the bank statements, and now there are 127 teams who will be trying to lock down a bowl bid.

One team that really stands out now with just a 1-1 record is Arkansas State.

After a loss to apparently covid-19 rich Memphis the Red Wolves went to Manhattan, Kansas missing 19 players who had seen action against the Tigers.

They still beat the Wildcats and dominated most of the game.

The game with Memphis caught up with them in virus testing and they had to miss the next two games, but that meant they could watch Kansas State knock off Oklahoma who was being projected as a playoff team.

Probably the greatest thing about the return of college football has been it has given a sense of the good old days, the BC days, before coronavirus.

Fridays (high school), Saturdays (college) and Sundays (NFL) have given people a much needed reprieve from the monotony of social distancing, working remotely, wearing a mask and washing their hands every time they touched something.

The country needed a diversion and football has provided that and will so apparently through the bowl season.