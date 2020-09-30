Springdale bounces back to down Rogers Heritage

ROGERS -- Springdale High dropped the first set at Rogers Heritage on Tuesday night, but the Lady Red Bulldogs came back strong to earn their first 6A-West Conference win of the season.

Taina Miller and Saige Cambonga-Meyers were both strong at the net to help Springdale claim a 19-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 victory over the Lady War Eagles.

Miller and Cambonga-Meyers each hammered 12 kills apiece and the two combined for 12 blocks for the Lady Red'Dogs.

Springdale (2-7, 1-6 6A-West) snapped a six-match losing streak and found its groove after dropping the first set to avenge an earlier three-set loss to Heritage.

Springdale coach Meagan Hobbs said momentum is key for her team.

"Our team is all about momentum and there was a momentum shift," Hobbs said. "We've really been focusing on trying to control our game, our side of the net. A lot of these games have been close. But we've been beating ourselves a lot.

"We've focused on trying to be consistent on our side of the net. I thought it was a big night for it to all click for us. They cleaned up those mistakes and played really cohesive tonight. They played to their ability tonight and that's what I've been waiting for them to step up and do."

The second and third sets were all Springdale, but Heritage pushed hard in the fourth set. The Lady War Eagles grabbed a 10-9 lead, but Springdale responded with a 7-1 run -- which included kills from three different Lady Red'Dog players.

Heritage didn't let Springdale pull away, but never got closer than three the rest of the way.

Tori Hennarichs and Hannah Ogle were both strong defensively with 22 digs apiece for Springdale. Setters Maddie Downing and Daphne Peters combined for 32 assists and eight aces. Downing had a match-high 20 assists, while Peter earned match-high honors with five aces.

Ashley Ware led Heritage (4-6, 1-5) with a match-high 14 kills and 22 digs. Alli Edwards added 17 digs, while Ava Kate Cameron dished out 17 assists.

Fayetteville 3, Bentonville West 0

Brooke Rockwell hammered 11 kills to lead the Lady Purple Bulldogs to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-13 win.

Ally McCasland and Autumn Jordan each had four kills for West (2-6, 1-3), which was playing its first match since Sept. 10 and had five matches canceled.

Greenwood 3, Greenbrier 1

The Lady Bulldogs bounced back from an opening set loss to earn a tough 23-25, 25-14, 2-23, 25-16 5A-West Conference win.

Hannah Watkins led the way with 16 kills and freshman Myia McCoy added 11 kills. Jocelyn Sewell anchored the defense with 12 digs and Anna Johnson dished out 37 assists for Greenwood.

Fort Smith Southside 3, Rogers High 0

The Mavericks rolled to a 25-11, 25-8, 25-7 6A-West Conference win over the Lady Mounties.

Shiloh Christian 3, Gravette 0

Rylee Odell and Emerson Traweek had 11 kills each to lead the Lady Saints to a 25-20, 25-10, 25-14 4A-Northwest Conference win.

Avery Porter served up six aces, while Ryli Russ led the defense with 14 digs for Shiloh Christian (14-1, 12-0 4A-Northwest). Katelyn Simpson also dished out 22 assists for the Lady Saints.

Shiloh Christian 3, Prairie Grove 0

The Lady Saints remained undefeated in 4A-Northwest Conference play with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-5 win over the Lady Tigers on Monday.

Emerson Traweek led the way with a double-double -- 10 kills and 11 digs -- to go with six aces. Rylee Odell added nine kills, while Madelyn Sestak chipped in seven kills and five blocks. Katelyn Simpson and Kat Murphree combined for 33 assists for the Lady Saints (13-1, 11-0).