Returnee mom faces Italy terrorism case

MILAN -- Italian police arrested a female foreign fighter on Tuesday after returning her and her four young children to Italy from a camp in Kurdish-controlled territory.

The woman, Alice Brignoli, traveled in 2015 with her Moroccan-born husband, Mohamed Koraichi, and their three young children by car from their home north of Milan to Islamic State-controlled territory. Another child was born in Syria.

The children, now 11, 8, 6 and 4, were in foster care pending a decision by an Italian court. Authorities say Brignoli will face trial on terror-related charges.

Brignoli contributed to the radicalization of the children, turning them against the West and "thereby embracing the cause of global jihadism," Italian authorities said in a statement.

Authorities say the children have family members in Italy and that their experience with other children returning from Islamic State territory has showed that indoctrinations can be reversed.

After the Islamic State group lost its territorial foothold, Brignoli and her children were captured by Kurdish forces and sent to a camp for displaced people in Al-Hol. Koraichi was also in the camp as a prisoner. Authorities said he died this month from an intestinal infection.

More charges ruled out in 1972 killings

LONDON -- No more British army veterans will be charged over the 1972 "Bloody Sunday" killings of 13 civil-rights protesters in Londonderry, prosecutors in Northern Ireland said Tuesday.

Northern Ireland's prosecutors upheld an earlier decision not to prosecute 15 soldiers investigated over Bloody Sunday, one of the deadliest days in Northern Ireland's decades of violence. Thirteen people died and 15 were injured when British paratroopers opened fire in the city, also known as Derry.

One former British soldier was charged last year in the killings of two of the protesters and the injury of four others.

Marianne O'Kane, the service's senior assistant director, said she had reviewed the cases and concluded "that the available evidence is insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction of any of the 15 soldiers who were the subjects of the reviews."

The relatives of some victims said they would appeal the decision.

A 12-year inquiry into Bloody Sunday found in 2010 that the British soldiers had opened fire without justification at unarmed, fleeing civilians and then lied about it for decades.

Filipino questions Facebook removals

MANILA, Philippines -- President Rodrigo Duterte questioned why he should allow Facebook to continue operating in the Philippines after the social media giant removed accounts he said supported his government's interests, including fighting insurgents.

Facebook said last week that it had removed a Philippine network of fake accounts whose operators tried to conceal their identities and used "coordinated inauthentic behavior" to mislead people.

Duterte did not specify which Facebook accounts he meant. He said he had not thought of specific steps to take on the issue, though he sought a meeting with the American company in his televised remarks Monday night on a range of topics.

Facebook said in its announcement last week that its investigation into the fake, misleading content "found links to Philippine military and Philippine police" behind them.

The Philippine military and police, however, said none of their official Facebook accounts was removed.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte was among those opposed to Facebook's shutdown of the group's account, which he said amounted to censorship.

There was no immediate comment from Facebook officials.

Stabbing suspect said to cite cartoons

PARIS -- A suspect in a double stabbing in Paris told investigators that he acted out of anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad recently republished by the satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo, France's counterterrorism prosecutor said Tuesday.

Two people were seriously wounded in last week's attack, which took place outside the newspaper's former offices where Islamic extremists killed 12 people in January 2015. The two brothers involved in the 2015 attack targeted Charlie Hebdo because they believed the newspaper blasphemed Islam by publishing the same Muhammad caricatures.

Authorities are investigating Friday's stabbings as an Islamic extremist attack. A judicial investigation has been opened for "attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise" and "terrorist conspiracy."

Counterterrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the Pakistan-born suspect identified himself as Zaher Hassan Mahmood, 25, after a photo of his passport was found in his mobile phone. He initially told police he was going by the name of Hassan Ali, aged 18.

Ricard said the assailant did not claim an affiliation with a specific extremist group.

Several associates and relatives of the suspect have all been released without charges.

