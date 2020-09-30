Springdale man killed in Rogers car crash

ROGERS -- A Springdale man was killed Tuesday in a car crash on U.S. 71B in Rogers.

Jose Almanca-Anaya, 28, was driving south on U.S. 71B in a 2001 Honda Accord when the car crossed into the northbound inside lane and collided head on with a 2017 Freightliner, according to a fatal summary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Almanza-Anaya was killed, according to the report

A 2004 Infinity G35 traveling behind the freight liner was damaged by debris from the initial collision, according to the report.

There were no other injuries from the crash, according to the report.