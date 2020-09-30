HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Joe T. Robinson to play Trinity Christian

Joe T. Robinson has agreed to play at Trinity Christian in Cedar Hill, Texas, on Friday, Robinson Coach Todd Eskola told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday night.

The Senators were originally scheduled to play at Arkadelphia in a 4A-7 Conference game, but Arkadelphia had to cancel the game because of covid-19 reasons. Arkadelphia also had to cancel its 4A-7 opener at Nashville last Friday.

Friday's game between Robinson and Trinity Christian is scheduled for 5 p.m. Central at Charles Baldwin Stadium in Cedar Hill, Texas.

Trinity Christian (3-2), led by senior quarterback Shedeur Sanders, played at two-time Class 7A state champion Bryant on Sept. 18, losing 44-40. Sanders is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, who was recently named Jackson State University's head coach but is finishing the 2020 season as Trinity Christian's offensive coordinator.

Robinson is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the 4A-7. The Senators defeated Fountain Lake 53-31 on Friday at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock.

-- Jeremy Muck

MEN'S GOLF

UCA's Calhoon finishes 13th

Blaine Calhoon of the University of Central Arkansas finished tied for 13th at the JT Poston Invitational in Hartwell, Ga.

Calhoon shot a final-round 71 to finish with a 216, nine strokes back of A.J. Lintunen of Tennessee-Chattanooga. Calhoon birdied three of his first five holes, and had one eagle and 10 birdies in the tournament. Teammate Nate Jolly shot a final-round 76 to finish tied for 18th at 218.

As a team, the Bears finished last among six teams with an 880 after a final-round 299. Tennessee-Chattanooga won with a 835, 16 strokes ahead of Western Carolina.

VOLLEYBALL

UALR's Maher wins SBC honor

Leigh Maher of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock was named defensive player of the week by the Sun Belt Conference on Tuesday.

Maher had a career-high 36 digs in a five-set loss to Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday, including 16 in the first set that Louisiana-Lafayette won 37-35. She had 72 digs and 12 assists in the three matches.