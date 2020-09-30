State's coronavirus cases grow by 942

​​​​​Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases grew on Wednesday by 942, the largest one-day increase in almost a week.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Department of Health, grew by 19, to 1,369.

“Today’s numbers show a continued decline in our 7-day positivity rate with consistently high testing numbers each day," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"We have administered over 1 million COVID-19 tests since March and we have the infrastructure and supplies to increase our capacity as needed.”

The cases added to the state's total included 607 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 335 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

All 19 of the deaths that were added to the state's count were of confirmed cases, raising the number of deaths among such cases to 1,223.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 remained unchanged at 490. The number of those patients who were on ventilators fell by four, to 93.

The state's cumulative count of cases since the start of the pandemic rose to 83,697.

The number of those cases that were active rose by 49, to 7,009.

Wednesday's increase in confirmed and probable cases was the largest since Thursday, when 1,086 cases were added.

