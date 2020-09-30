Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Perimeter States (above)

Today at 1:51 a.m.

  1. Alabama

  2. Ohio

  3. Nebraska

  4. California

  5. Wyoming

  6. Iowa

  7. Maryland

  8. Missouri

  9. Illinois

ANSWERS:

  1. Tennessee

  2. Michigan

  3. South Dakota

  4. Oregon

  5. Montana

  6. Minnesota

  7. Pennsylvania

  8. Iowa

  9. Wisconsin

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT