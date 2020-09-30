Super Quiz: Perimeter States (above)

Alabama
Ohio
Nebraska
California
Wyoming
Iowa
Maryland
Missouri
Illinois
ANSWERS:
Tennessee
Michigan
South Dakota
Oregon
Montana
Minnesota
Pennsylvania
Iowa
Wisconsin
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.