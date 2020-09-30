UNDER THE RADAR: Bearden’s Matthew Pierce

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Bearden’s Matthew Pierce.

Class: 2021

Position: Offensive lineman

Size: 6-0, 260 pounds

Grade for season: 83 percent on offense, 80 percent on defense

Coach Greg Anthony:

“Matthew would be what I would call is a coach’s dream. He comes to practice every day ready to work. Very coachable. Handles his work in the classroom. He’s a straight-A student.

“Never in trouble. I don’t think he’s been in trouble at school a day in his life. Every coach wishes you had a whole team like him. He’s a pulling guard for us. He’s pretty hard to deal with when he’s puling. He’s quick on his feet, strong, good upper body.

"He’s really consistent. He does what he’s supposed to do. This kid needs to go somewhere and play. He’s a two-sport athlete (who) starts on the baseball team as the catcher.”