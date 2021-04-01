Another key part of Indonesia jet found

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Indonesian navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in January, killing all 62 people on board, officials said Wednesday.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said divers recovered the cockpit recorder Tuesday, near where the flight data recorder was found three days after the accident.

The contents of the recorder were not immediately available. However, the device could help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 to nose-dive into the ocean in heavy rain shortly after it took off from Jakarta on Jan. 9.

The flight data recorder tracked hundreds of parameters showing how the plane was being operated.

Most recovery efforts ended about two weeks after the crash, but a limited search is continuing for the missing memory unit of the cockpit voice recorder, which apparently broke away from other parts of the device during the crash.

The bright orange voice recorder was taken to Jakarta and given to the National Transportation Safety Committee, which is overseeing the accident investigation.

Putin critic claims to start hunger strike

MOSCOW -- Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday that he has started a hunger strike to protest authorities' failure to provide proper treatment for his back and leg pains.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Navalny complained about prison officials' refusal to give him the right medicines and to allow his doctor to visit him behind bars.

He also protested the hourly checks guards make on him at night, saying they amount to sleep-deprivation torture.

Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken domestic opponent, was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

Russia's prison service said last week that Navalny, 44, had undergone medical checkups and described his condition as "stable and satisfactory." In a statement that followed his declaration of a hunger strike, the service claimed that Navalny is being given "all the necessary medical assistance in accordance with his current health indicators."

Germans drop case of ex-Nazi guard, 95

BERLIN -- German prosecutors said Wednesday that they have dropped an investigation of a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard after he declined to be questioned after his deportation from the United States.

Friedrich Karl Berger arrived in his native Germany in February after being ordered deported by a court in Memphis last year. Prosecutors in the northern town of Celle said at the time that he told German police he would be willing in principle to be questioned by investigators with a lawyer present.

A U.S. immigration judge ordered Berger deported after finding that his "willing service as an armed guard of prisoners at a concentration camp where persecution took place" constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution.

The court found that Berger, who had been living in the U.S. since 1959, had served at a camp in Meppen, Germany, near the border with the Netherlands, a subcamp of the larger Neuengamme concentration camp near Hamburg.

Berger admitted to American investigators that he served in Meppen as a guard for a few weeks near the end of the war but said he did not observe any abuse or killings. The Memphis court found, however, that Berger had helped guard prisoners during a forced evacuation that took nearly two weeks and claimed the lives of 70 people.

Philippines tell China to move 250 ships

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine government said Wednesday that more than 250 Chinese vessels it believes are operated by a militia have been spotted near six Manila-claimed islands and reefs in the disputed South China Sea and demanded that China immediately remove them.

The gathering of the Chinese-flagged vessels, along with four Chinese navy ships at a Chinese-occupied manmade island base, "is hazardous to navigation and safety of life at sea" and may damage coral reefs and threaten the Philippines' sovereign rights, a government body overseeing the disputed waters said.

China has ignored a Philippine government diplomatic protest and a call more than a week ago by Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana for about 200 Chinese vessels to leave Whitsun Reef, stating that the maritime territory belongs to it and the Chinese vessels were sheltering from rough seas.

After carrying out aerial and maritime patrol missions, Philippine officials said 44 Chinese "maritime militia" vessels were still moored Monday at Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls Julian Felipe. More than 200 other vessels from the Chinese flotilla have apparently dispersed to five other areas in the Spratly group of islands, including three Chinese-occupied artificial islands, they said.