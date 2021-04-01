The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF March 31, 2021

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-20-39. Timothy Ramon Moore v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-27. Mary Pennebaker v. Furry Feet Retreat, Inc.; and Jeaneen Niel, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-20-56. Brian Lauer v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gladwin and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-20-446. In the Matter of the Adoption of J.A. and R.A., from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Whiteaker, J., agrees. Gladwin, J., concurs.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-19-850. Paula Rena Martin v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to be relieved granted. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-20-153. Isaac Strong v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Affirmed. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-20-141. Lazaro Veneros-Figueroa v. State of Arkansas, from Sevier County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Brown, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-20-43. William Durden v. City of Van Buren; City of Van Buren Police Department; Officer Kevin Dugan, Individually and in His Official Capacity; John Does 1–5, said Designation Representing Those Individuals and/or Entities Exercising Control Over the Plaintiff; John Does 6–10, said Designation Representing the Liability Insurance Carrier(s), from Crawford County Circuit Court. Remanded to supplement the record. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-20-593. Allura Ring v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sharp County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

REHEARINGS DENIED: Petitions for rehearing were denied today in the following cases.

CV-19-112. William M. Hogan v. Bank of Little Rock, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Twelfth Division.

CV-20-61. Michael B. Stewart v. William Deaton, M.D.; Melanie Hoover, M.D.; Radiology Associates, P.A.; Merritt Rausch; William Carle, M.D.; Occupational Health Centers of Arkansas d/b/a Concentra Health Services, Inc.; and John and Jane Does A–Z, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Ninth Division. Abramson, J., not participating.

E-20-238. Ladelle Payne v. Director et al., from the Arkansas Board of Review.

E-20-269. Clara Warren v. Director et al., from the Arkansas Board of Review.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-20-334. Duwayne Harvey v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-19-812. Rachel Freeman v. Darren Freeman, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Abramson and Vaught, JJ., agree.