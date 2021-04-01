At The Post

WEDNESDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 750

WEDNESDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $84,136

WEDNESDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,121,211

WEDNESDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,205,347

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, noon; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Delta Downs, 12:55 p.m.; Golden Gate, 3:20 p.m.

WEDNESDAY'S STARS

Jockeys David Cabrera and Florent Geroux both won two races Wednesday.

Cabrera won the second race aboard My Dominator ($8, $3.40, $3) by covering 6 furlongs in 1 minute, 12.71 seconds. He won the third race with Kalalou ($8.80, $4.40, $2.60) after running 1 mile in 1:39.48. Cabrera nearly had a third victory, but finished second in the fifth race aboard Lucky Every Day ($2.80, $2.20).

Geroux earned his first victory in the seventh race aboard Matera ($8.20, $4.40, $3), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.81. He followed that up with a victory in the eighth race with Strong Tide ($7, $3.80, $2.60), covering 1 9/16 miles in 2:38.98.

Cabrera remains in second place in the jockey standings with 29 victories in 227 mounts for the meet, while Geroux is fourth with 26 victories on 93 mounts. Ricardo Santana Jr., who earned one victory Wednesday, leads the jockey standings with 43 victories in 191 mounts. Santana has 589 career victories in Hot Springs.

FINISH LINES

Two victories Friday pushed jockey Luis Quinonez's career total in Hot Springs to 610. Quinonez was Oaklawn's leading rider in 2007. ... Bob's Edge, a sharp entry-level allowance winner at Oaklawn on March 21, will be pointed toward the $200,000 Bachelor Stakes for 3-year-old sprinters, trainer Larry Jones said. The 6-furlong race will be held April 24. ... Through Sunday, 306 horse claims had totaled $5,470,000.

Information for this report provided by Oaklawn media department