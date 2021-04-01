Australia to start building missiles

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Australia announced Wednesday that it would begin building its own guided missiles in close collaboration with the U.S. as it seeks to boost its defense capabilities.

The news comes amid growing unease in the Pacific region about China’s increasing assertiveness and military abilities.

Citing the “changing global environment,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia would partner with a weapons manufacturer to build the missiles in a plan that would create thousands of jobs as well as export opportunities.

Morrison said Australia would initially spend an estimated $761 million as part of a 10-year investment in defense and the defense industry.

“Creating our own sovereign capability on Australian soil is essential to keep Australians safe,” Morrison said.

It has been decades since Australia last manufactured advanced missiles, and it currently relies on imports from allies including the U.S. Australia does currently build a decoy rocket aimed at disrupting incoming missiles.