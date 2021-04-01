Bank selects audit exec

Simmons Bank has named Rodney Hawkins executive vice president and audit executive. His responsibilities include playing a lead role in the oversight, administration and implementation for Simmons Bank's risk-based internal audit function, according to a news release.

He will be based out of Simmons Bank's River Market office in downtown Little Rock. His role will also include providing leadership and guidance to the Simmons Bank Internal Audit Department in its review, monitoring and evaluation of the bank's financial, operational and compliance internal controls.

"Rodney brings three decades of Fortune 500, public-company experience and a highly regarded track record to Simmons Bank, along with a tremendous work-ethic," said George Makris Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Simmons Bank.

Hawkins will work with Johnny McCaleb, the bank's executive vice president and chief audit executive, who joined Simmons Bank in 2016.

"We are delighted to have Rodney join our team to transition into this significant role," McCaleb said.

Prior to joining Simmons Bank, Hawkins was chief compliance officer and vice president of internal audit at Windstream Communications and was responsible for all aspects of compliance and internal audit functions, including establishing strategy, creating and overseeing policies, procedures and audit methodology, and designing the risk management process. He previously served as vice president of internal audit at Time Warner Inc., overseeing audit strategy, quality assurance, risk assessment, audit plan creation and reporting.

A certified public accountant, Hawkins holds a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from the University of Georgia. He and his family reside in Little Rock.